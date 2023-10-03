Key Takeaways Google will be unveiling the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on October 4, 2023, during their live-streamed event at 10 AM ET.

It's October (read Techtober), which means it is the peak season for new product releases. To kick off the month, Google is unveiling the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on October 4, 2023. The event kicks off at 10 AM ET, and if you're wondering how to tune in, you've come to the right place. We've got all the details on how to watch the live stream of the Google Pixel 2023 event.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 event will kick off at 10 AM ET (7 AM ET) in New York on October 4, 2023. While a select few from the media will be attending in person, Google will be live-streaming the event as usual for global audiences. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 7 AM PT

East Coast: 10 AM ET

UK: 3 PM BST

Spain: 4 PM CET

Dubai: 6:00 PM GST

India: 7:30 PM IST

Australia: 12 AM AEST (next day)

Google will stream the Pixel 8 event on YouTube, which you can access on various devices like smartphones, tablets, smart home gadgets, and gaming consoles. They've already set up a video page for the event, which you can check out down below or at the top of this page. The video listing also shows the event start time in your local time zone, making it easier for you to know when it begins. Moreover, you can hit the "Notify me" button to set a reminder for the keynote.

What's fantastic is that Google has created special event streams with translations in popular languages. You can check them out below:

Made by Google '23: What to expect?

Google has already given us a sneak peek into what's coming at the Made By Google '23 event. While the Pixel 8 series takes center stage, there's more in store, like the Pixel Watch 2. Most of the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 details, from specs to colors and prices, have leaked.

The standard Pixel 8 is getting an upgraded 120Hz display, the Tensor G3 chipset, and other ML features. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a new thermometer sensor, improved camera capabilities, and the Tensor G3 chipset. The Pixel Watch 2 will gain a new stress-level sensor and chipset upgrades.

Google has saved the new AI and ML features, especially camera innovations, for the main stage reveal, and we're excited to see what's coming. Finally, alongside the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, keep an eye out for the official showcase and rollout of Android 14 during the event.