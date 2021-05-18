Google I/O 2019 live stream,

Google I/O is back after missing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will take place from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21. The company CEO Sundar Pichai and other Google executives are likely to appear in the part of the show where they might announce major new updates to Android, new hardware, and more. You can watch the Google I/O 2021 in the below-embedded link.

For the unaware, Google I/O is the company’s annual developer conference where it announces new software and various updates for its existing apps and services. It is primarily geared towards developers. That said, there are some consumer-focused events too.

We can expect the company to announce next Android version, which is already in developer preview.The upcoming Android 12 could have several tricks up its sleeve. It could come with a new theming system that is said to let the software automatically pick an appropriate color for the notification panel, darker accent color for the quick setting tiles, and some sections of the Settings app.

As for the hardware, we expect Google to announce the Pixel 4a successor at its Google I/O 2021. If the leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 5a looks identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. It is rumored to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and some sort of high refresh rate. We can expect a 12MP primary camera accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens. It could come with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as stereo speakers.

The company is also tipped to announce a cheaper variant of its Pixel Buds in the form of Pixel Buds A. Google is very likely to launch these new earbuds at I/O. The device in the leaked poster depicts a pair of earbuds covered in a slightly different shade of green than the one available on the Pixel Buds. We have already seen the product get listed in an email sent out to folks on the Google Nest mailing list.




