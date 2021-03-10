ASUS will be launching its ROG Phone 5 globally today. It is set to be announced in a live stream online. The event begins at 6:00 AM ET / 4:30 PM IST today, March 10. You can watch the ASUS ROG Phone 5 launch in the video embedded below:

Ahead of the launch, live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM have already surfaced online. Moreover, it recently appeared in the white color variant. It looks amazing as it flaunts the ROG logo in Blue and Cyan color. The camera module is likely to stay the same as the ROG Phone 3. There are also two USB Type-C ports — one is at the bottom and the other one is at one of the sides of the phone.

Ahead of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 launch, we already know the key specifications. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.78-inch display and run Android 11 out of the box. However, when and if it’ll get the Android 12 update remains to be seen. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries) with support for 65W fast charging. As per the renders, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. The ROG Phone 5 is rumored to have two front-firing stereo speakers. The selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. It is tipped to sport a dot matrix display on the rear panel, which might be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3. ASUS is also said to launch a few gaming accessories, including an updated AeroActive Cooler.