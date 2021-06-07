Apple is all set to host its WWDC 2021 starting today, June 7. This year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will be held virtually. The company usually focuses on the new version of its OS including iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iPadOS alongside revealing hardware sometimes. It is mostly focused on the developers. The five-day event will have over 200 in-depth sessions for the developers to learn new stuff. If you are wondering how can you watch the Apple WWDC 2021 keynote, you’ve come to the right place.

Apple WWDC 2021 keynote will be streamed starting 10 AM PDT. It will be live-streamed from Apple’s campus in California. The conference will be available for access through Apple’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream through the Apple.com website, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. If you don’t want to go anywhere else, you can watch the Apple WWDC 2021 keynote below:

“WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year,”, says Apple. Apart from new OS releases, Apple is tipped to be gearing to launch its new MacBook Pro at the event. iOS 15 is said to get upgrades in notification experience, and include an all-new iMessage. We also expect some changes around privacy features on the upcoming iOS.

iPadOS 15 could get more productive as Apple is rumored to bring changes to the home screen. The iPad Pro users are also likely to get some Pro-upgrades for their devices. On the other hand, macOS 12 could bring some improvements too. Apple is not likely to bring any major changes this time. Further, watchOS 8 is tipped to arrive at the WWDC keynote with changes pertaining to fitness tracking. It is expected to bring new features to enhance user experience and bring gesture support that Apple showcased while detailing the new accessibility features.