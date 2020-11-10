Apple is all set to host its “One More Thing” virtual event today. The upcoming event, which is Apple’s third of the season is expected to showcase MacBook models based on Apple’s own silicon. The company announced its plans to move to its in-house chips over Intel processors at WWDC 2020 earlier this year. Now, it is likely to unveil its new hardware at today’s event.

Apple’s “One More Thing” virtual event will begin at 10 AM PST / 1 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST. Just like the previous two events, this one will be hosted virtually as well. Apple will stream the event live through its dedicated Apple Events site, YouTube, as well as on the Apple TV app. Alternatively, you can watch the Apple event below:

Apple is said to have a total of three MacBook models based on Apple silicon in the pipeline, all three of which have been allegedly been spotted in the code of macOS Big Sur. According to the rumors, Apple will announce a new 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It is tipped that the smaller 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are reportedly ahead in production. Hence, these could be announced at the Apple event today.

However, you shouldn’t;t expect a design overhaul. The upcoming MacBook Air and Pro models powered by Apple silicon will follow the same design language as the existing Intel-powered machines. We only expect a new processor and a new GPU. Reportedly, the company is also working on a redesigned 24-inch iMac as well as updated Mac Pro and Mac Mini too. But these are unlikely to launch today.

Here’s all you need to know about the Apple ‘One More Thing’ event.