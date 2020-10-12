It’s fall, and we are all set to witness the October Apple event for the launch of the next iPhone lineup. The company will be launching its iPhone 12 series at its “Hi, Speed” event. Like other events this year, the October Apple event live stream will also be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage. If you’ve been thinking of tuning in, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the details for you.

What time is the October Apple event live stream?

The October Apple event live stream will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Here’s the kick-off time for your region:

West Coast: 10 am Pacific

East Coast: 1 pm Eastern

UK: 6 pm British Standard Time

India: 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

China: 1 am, October 14 China Standard Time

The October Apple event live stream will be available on Apple’s official website and on its YouTube channel. It can also be watched through the Apple events app on Apple TV. You can also watch the iPhone 12 launch live stream on this page.

Here’s the live stream:

What can we expect at Apple’s Hi, Speed event?

The tech giant is rumored to be launching its next iPhone lineup. Moreover, the iPhone 12 series consists of not three but four devices: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four smartphones are likely to be powered by the same processor, the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The company is also tipped to launch a smaller smart speaker called the HomePod Mini. It will reportedly be powered by the in-house S5 chip and will be just 3.3-inches in size. It could cost $99. As for the iPhone 12 series price and colors, you can refer to the table below.

Model Storage Display Price Colors iPhone 12 Mini 64/128/256 GB 5.4-inches $699 Black, White, Red,

Blue, and Green iPhone 12 64/128/256 GB 6.1-inches $799 Black, White, Red,

Blue, and Green iPhone 12 Pro 128/256/512 GB 6.1-inches $999 Gold, Silver, Graphite,

and Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max 128/256/512 GB 6.7-inches $1,099 Gold, Silver, Graphite,

and Blue

A previous leak has also mentioned that the iPhone 12 series could start at $649. Further, the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are said to start in the third week of October. Separately, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders could kick off next month.