WhatsApp, in the past few months, has been working hard to improve the feature to improve its multi-device capabilities. Initially, the platform introduced the WhatsApp Web feature, enabling users to access WhatsApp on their desktops and PCs. It then rolled out desktop apps as well as the functionality to use WhatsApp on linked devices even when the primary device lacked an internet connection.

The company has now unveiled a much-anticipated feature that allows users to use the same phone number account on multiple smartphones — a feature that had been missing until now. This feature will not only be useful to individuals using multiple smartphones at once, but also to small businesses. In this step-by-step guide, we will explain how to activate WhatsApp's companion mode and use the same phone number account on more than one smartphone.

Linking same WhatsApp account to multiple phones: Things to note

Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind before proceeding:

You can sign in with same WhatsApp account on up to four additional phones.

No need for the primary device to have an internet connection; each device syncs independently with the WhatsApp server.

WhatsApp says that all messages, media, and calls are also end-to-end encrypted on secondary devices.

Live location, broadcast list management, and status additions/deletions are not available on linked devices.

You must use your primary phone at least once every 14 days.

Linked devices will be disconnected after 30 days of inactivity.

The feature is currently rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

How to link WhatsApp account to another Android phone

Linking an Android phone to another phone already signed in to a WhatsApp account is quite straightforward. In fact, the process is similar to signing in on WhatsApp Web. Here are the steps required:

Download the latest version of WhatsApp on the Android phone that you want to link to your main device. Alternatively, you can download and install WhatsApp Beta for Android.

Open the app and tap Agree and Continue .

. On the screen that appears, tap on More options on the top right-hand corner and then select Link to existing account.

A QR code should show up on your screen.

Now on your main device (whether it's an iPhone or an Android), go to Linked devices and tap Link a device .

and tap . Scan the QR code on the companion Android phone with your primary device.

There you go! WhatsApp will now sync all chats, media, and messages with your secondary device. The duration may vary depending on the amount of data being transferred.

Note: If the three-dot menu is missing on your secondary Android phone, follow these steps: Go to Settings > About > tap Build Number seven times to enable Developer Options. Next, change the DPI (smallest width) to over 600 (the appearance of your smartphone may change temporarily). Close WhatsApp, click "Agree and Continue," and the three-dot menu should appear. After linking your account, revert the DPI to its original value.

How to link WhatsApp account to another iPhone

Linking an additional iPhone to your primary WhatsApp account follows a process quite similar to the one described above:

Source: Pocketnow

Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your secondary iPhone.

Open the WhatsApp app and select Agree & Continue .

. On the screen that appears, select link this device to an existing account . A QR code will show up on your iPhone.

. A QR code will show up on your iPhone. Now scan this QR code on your main device — whether it's an iPhone or an Android — by going to Linked devices and Link a device.

And there you have it. The latest update from WhatsApp now allows you to link additional phones to your primary account. Keep in mind that this feature is being rolled out gradually, so if it's not yet visible on your secondary devices, be patient—it will appear eventually.