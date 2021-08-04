UFC events are some of the best-known and most popular fight events in the United States and many other countries worldwide. Fight fans in the United States are required to have an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC PPV (Pay-Per-View) events to watch featured fights between some of the best professional martial arts athletes in the world.

What are UFC PPV Events?

If you are a casual UFC viewer, you may be confused about what the difference is between UFC Fight Nights and ‘Numbered’ UFC PPV Events. The UFC ‘numbered’ events are in Pay-Per-View format and cost $69.99 to watch. These UFC PPV events feature professional championship fights and other high-profile events with some of the most popular and biggest stars. On the other hand, UFC Fight Night events can be enjoyed on ESPN+ that is a subscription-based service that costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. This features lower-profile UFC fights and lesser-known professionals, but rest assured, these fights are just as enjoyable and provide the quality of entertainment as the more expensive option.

How much does UFC PPV cost?

New ESPN+ subscribers can buy access to one UFC PPV event and get an annual ESPN+ subscription for only $89.98. Do note this is only available to new subscribers.

Existing annual subscribers can purchase each UFC PPV access for $69.99

Existing monthly subscribers can either upgrade to a yearly plan and purchase the UFC PPV for $89.99 or buy the UFC PPV for $69.99 individually.

Once you’re signed up for the service, you can stream all of the sports events and original content in High Definition. You’ll be able to enjoy the vast original content that is available on ESPN+, no matter if you pick the monthly or the yearly subscription. The Disney Bundle is also available that’s excellent for movie lovers.

Where can I stream UFC PPV events?

ESPN+ is home to all UFC PPV events, and it’s available nearly on all of the devices and platforms you can think about. You can stream it on your favorite platforms, and even in your web browser, it will be available regardless of what device you have. You can download the ESPN app from the Apple App Store, Android’s Google Play Store, Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go. If you would like to find out where you can watch ESPN, you can visit this page for more information.

If watching on all of your favorite platforms and devices wasn’t enough, you’ll be glad to know that you can stream content on up to 3 devices simultaneously, all at once. The service costs the same, regardless of what platform you end up using it on. Existing ESPN users can easily upgrade and take advantage of the Plus subscription service in just a few clicks. On a related note, it’s worth pointing out that ESPN+ and all UFC PPV fights require an internet connection to stream it to your devices, so don’t cancel your cable just yet.

How do I sign up to watch UFC PPV live sports events?

Signing up to watch UFC PPV live sports events is easy. You can go to the ESPN+ website and create an account in just a few clicks. If you have signed up previously or already have an account, you can easily update your membership and purchase PPV access. There are three options to choose from when considering purchasing UFC PPV access to stream fights. The first is the cheapest at $69.99, the UFC PPV & Disney Bundle is an excellent pick for movie fans as it includes hundreds of movies and tv shows for $83.98, and the third option is the absolute best deal for sports fans who want to keep up and want to watch the upcoming featured fight for only $89.99.

We thank Disney Streaming for sponsoring this post!