Wix enables business owners create an online presence to reach more customers
by: Charles Costa

Every year, more and more business owners are bringing their products, services, events and other offerings online. When it comes to starting and growing your business online, it’s important to look for a platform that has all the advanced features you need. Wix, the leader in website creation, is the preferred solution for business owners who want the perfect balance of usability, customization and functionality.

Wix enables business owners and their teams to create a website they’re proud of, no matter the stage or size of their business. Wix offers several ways to create your website. The leading option is to use Wix’s editor, which lets you choose from hundreds of customizable templates that you can edit yourself. Another option is to have Wix do most of the work for you with a tool called ADI (advanced design intelligence). Simply answer a few questions about the kind of business website you want to create and ADI will create it for you. Finally, if you have lots of website building experience, Corvid by Wix gives you the freedom to code and build your own advanced web applications.

When it comes to adding functionality to your website, Wix has an App Market with hundreds of Wix and third-party apps to meet your business needs. Here are just a few examples of what you can do with the apps:

  • Sell products online with Wix Stores
  • Sell tickets for events with Wix EventsSchedule and sell services with Wix Bookings
  • Take online orders for your restaurant with Wix Restaurants and much more.

In addition, Wix’s business plans offer reliable web hosting, search engine optimization (SEO), dedicated support teams and  built-in marketing tools like email marketing, live chat, social media posts and more.

To get started on your professional business website, click here.

