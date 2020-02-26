Samsung Galaxy S20 series is the latest flagship lineup available in the market. The latest and greatest devices from Samsung come with a ton of new features. Moreover, you have three options to choose from – the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the trio comes with different specifications, there is a process that will be common for all the buyers. That is, how to set up Galaxy S20?

While the Galaxy S20 starts at $1000, you’ll have to shed out $1400 to own the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20+ lies in the middle at $1200. All three phones feature a 120Hz display, big camera sensors and batteries as well as the next-gen 5G connectivity.

Here’s how to set up Galaxy S20

To set up Galaxy S20 you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Keep the phone switched off. Insert your SIM card and close the port. Switch on your Samsung Galaxy S20. After the phone boots up, it will ask you to choose a language you want to proceed in. Choose your preferred language. Now, the phone will ask you to connect to a nearby WiFi. Allow the phone to scan for nearby networks available. Enter the WiFi username and password to connect to the WiFi. After it is connected to the internet, it will ask you to sign in with your Google ID. Log in to your preferred Google ID. If you have your two-step authentication process enabled, look for the check that the phone prompts you to have. Post login, the phone will be linked to your Google account. Now, you have two options. Either you can choose to restore the data from the backup or simply skip to the next step and back up the data later. Your new Galaxy S20 will prompt you to enter a screen lock password. Enter the one you think is safe and secure. You can choose from patterns, fingerprint and more. The phone is now ready to use. Now, you can restore your contacts from your Google account or your SIM card.

Now that you have bought and set up Galaxy S20, you might want to protect the display. Hence, here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 series.