Stay on track with your medications using the new Health app feature on your iPhone.

Medication adherence can be a crucial factor in managing chronic health conditions and ensuring overall wellness. However, it can be easy to forget to take your medication, especially if you have a busy schedule or multiple prescriptions to manage. Thankfully, iPhones now have a built-in solution that helps you stay on track and ensure that you are taking your medication as prescribed.

With the release of iOS 16, Apple added a new feature to the Health app called Medications. With the Medications feature, users can log and schedule their medications, set up reminders, and share their medication list with loved ones or healthcare providers. In this article, we'll show you the required steps to set up medication reminders on your iPhone using the Health app.

Note: Apple says that while the Medications feature can be a useful tool for managing medications, it is "only one tool in safely managing your medication schedule. Please consult with your doctor, pharmacist, family members, and any caregivers to create a plan that works best for you."

Things you need to know

To use the medication tracking feature in the Health app, you will need an iPhone running iOS 16 or later.

At this time, the ability to scan medication using the Health app on iPhones is currently only available to users in the United States.

Track Medication on iPhone running iOS 16 using the Health app

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Select the Browse tab from the bottom and then select Medications .

tab from the bottom and then select . Tap Add a Medication.

On the next screen, use your camera to add the medication or type it manually.

Now choose the medication type (tablet, capsule, cream, etc.) and then tap Next .

. Now add the strength of the medication. Optionally, you can Skip this step.

this step. On the next screen, choose the medication frequency (regular intervals, specific days of the week, or as needed), enter the start date, and specify the times and dosages for each medication.

You can even customize the icon of the medication reminder by choosing its shape and adding colors.

Review the entered details and tap Done .

. To ensure Medication reminders are set successfully, go to Medications → Options → Dose Reminders → Toggle on.

If you happen to have an Apple Watch (running watchOS 9 or later), the Health app will send reminders to your smartwatch as well. You can directly log the medicine as taken on the Apple Watch. Additionally, you can add a Medication Lock Screen widget to stay on track with your dosage.

In conclusion, setting up medication reminders on your iPhone can be a useful tool for helping you manage your health and ensure that you are taking your medication as prescribed. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below. We'd love to hear from you!

