AirPods are widely popular due to the fact they are commonly known as the best audio device for iPhones, because they “just work”. But like any electronic device, especially those dependent on Bluetooth, they’re not immune to errors. They can cause issues with connectivity resulting in lower volume playback or audio playing out of sync. So knowing how to factory reset your AirPods can come in handy, and this guide lists the steps to do just that, be it the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

How to reset AirPods or AirPods Pro

Start with putting your AirPods in their charging case, and close its lid. Apple’s official guide suggests waiting for 30 seconds after performing this step. Now, flick open the top on your charging case and follow the steps listed below.

Before beginning, ensure you’ve removed any accessories on the AirPods case which could block access to its reset button.

Open the Settings app and access the Bluetooth section.

Click on the “i” icon next to your AirPods, click on Forget This Device, and confirm your decision.

Now, with the lid still open, press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for 15 seconds until you see the status light on its front flash amber and then white.

Once you’ve performed the steps listed above, you can reconnect your AirPods to your device by bringing them close to your phone, opening the lid, and following the on-screen instructions.

Note: Resetting your AirPods will clear any custom controls you’ve configured.

How to reset AirPods Max

To reset your AirPods Max, get them out of its smart cover and follow the steps listed below. But if you’re not keen on resetting your headphones and want to avoid having to reconfigure their settings, you can also try to reboot them by holding the noise control button and the Digital Crown, until the LED on the earpiece blinks amber.

If this did not solve any of your issues, continue holding the buttons for 15 seconds until you see the amber light turn white, indicating the AirPods have reset.

Note: Apple recommends charging your AirPods Max for a few minutes before you attempt to reset the device.

You’ve now learned how to factory reset your AirPods, but if you aren’t happy with the product and are looking for an alternative, read this compilation of the best TWS options available by XDA.