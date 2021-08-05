Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 11 August Official featured

Samsung sent out invitations to the media a few weeks ago to its August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to announce the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 devices.

We’ve seen all of these devices leak extensively in the last few weeks, so there isn’t much that we don’t know already. What remains unclear is the exact pricing for all of these devices, although we’ve seen some leaks and rumors about it too, some suggesting that the next foldables will be up to 20% cheaper, while others said it’ll be more expensive than we thought.

    Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and save with trade-in
      • Trade-in up to two devices (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch)
      • Get 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to $155 value)
      • Get a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order!

    In the United States (and possibly in other countries), Samsung will allow you to trade-in up to two devices at once. This will significantly bring down the price of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. The trade-in program normally only allows for one device to be traded, so having two is undoubtedly a fantastic perk. If you have two devices lying around, you might as well trade it in and pay a little of what’s remaining to pay off the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    If you thought the trade-in is only for smartphones, you were wrong. You can trade in tablets and even smartwatches. Obviously, you still have to make sure that the devices are in great and fully working condition in order to get the highest possible value for them.

    If these perks sound great, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung will also offer a year of Samsung Care Plus for free if you pre-reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung clearly wants all the attention it can get, and these perks and trade-in programs certainly deserve some credit. You will also get a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order!




    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

    You May Also Like
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to cost a lot more than we thought
    It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be as affordable as we expected, so you better start saving
    galaxy s21 inhand host pocketnow
    Samsung leads, Xiaomi overtakes Apple for 2nd place in 1H21
    The global smartphone market grew 6.9 percent YoY to 299.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 279.7 million units shipped in Q2 2020.
    iPhone charging featured
    iPhone 13 might get faster charging, but not by much
    iPhones are notorious for their slow charging speeds, but a new rumor from China says that the iPhone 13 series might support 25W fast wired charging.