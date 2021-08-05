Samsung sent out invitations to the media a few weeks ago to its August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to announce the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 devices.

We’ve seen all of these devices leak extensively in the last few weeks, so there isn’t much that we don’t know already. What remains unclear is the exact pricing for all of these devices, although we’ve seen some leaks and rumors about it too, some suggesting that the next foldables will be up to 20% cheaper, while others said it’ll be more expensive than we thought.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and save with trade-in Trade-in up to two devices (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch)



Get 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to $155 value)



Get a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order! Reserve

In the United States (and possibly in other countries), Samsung will allow you to trade-in up to two devices at once. This will significantly bring down the price of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. The trade-in program normally only allows for one device to be traded, so having two is undoubtedly a fantastic perk. If you have two devices lying around, you might as well trade it in and pay a little of what’s remaining to pay off the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If you thought the trade-in is only for smartphones, you were wrong. You can trade in tablets and even smartwatches. Obviously, you still have to make sure that the devices are in great and fully working condition in order to get the highest possible value for them.

If these perks sound great, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung will also offer a year of Samsung Care Plus for free if you pre-reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung clearly wants all the attention it can get, and these perks and trade-in programs certainly deserve some credit. You will also get a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order!