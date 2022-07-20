How to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 & get up to $200 in credit

Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, where it is expected to launch the next generation of foldables and wearable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds. Even before it officially announces the new products or the pre-orders go live, Samsung has started taking reservations for the next-generation products (read: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4). In this article, we explain the process of reserving your Galaxy device and the benefits of doing so.

What is Samsung's reservation program?

Samsung, usually before it announces the new Galaxy devices, runs promotions to generate hype about the product. This time, Samsung is running a reservation program from July 19 – August 10 that allows the potential buyers to reserve upcoming Galaxy devices before the official launch. In reward for reserving the product(s), you get exciting offers, such as store credits and sometimes even free devices, which you can use when the pre-orders go live.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

It's worth noting that reserving a device doesn’t oblige you to actually buy the product. You can choose to (or not to) buy the product when Samsung officially reveals it on August 10. Interestingly, you don't even have to enter your debit/credit card details. Samsung is just asking for your contact details (email, phone number, etc.) for now, and you will be given a choice to place the order when the pre-orders go live.

How to reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Get up to $200 credit! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Reserve now and get attractive offers! Samsung will announce new Galaxy products on 10 August 2022. New devices that will be announced at the event will likely include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds. You can now reserve your Galaxy device via the official Samsung Store page.

Reserving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty simple. Use the link given above (or this) to go to the official Samsung website. On the reservation page, you can choose to reserve one, two, or all the three devices (smartphone, watch, and buds). Once you have selected the device(s) you want to purchase, enter your contact details and click on "Reserve now". You will receive a confirmation about your reservation in your email.

This is a no-commitment offer, meaning you don't have to put any money down before the company officially reveals the device. Once Samsung officially launches the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other devices, it will send you an email containing the pre-order details. At that time, you will be able to complete the purchase of the device(s) and make use of the benefits. And oh, speaking of the benefits...

What are the benefits of reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 before launch?

Samsung is offering amazing offers for reserving the Galaxy Fold 4 early. You can get up to $200 in store credit for reserving the Galaxy device. Samsung is also promising the highest online instant trade-in value and exclusive colors for those who reserve the device(s). Here are all the deals that Samsung is offering on the reservation of its next-gen Galaxy devices:

$200 credit when you reserve the Galaxy phone, watch, and buds bundle

when you reserve the Galaxy phone, watch, and buds bundle $150 credit when you reserve the Galaxy phone and watch bundle

when you reserve the Galaxy phone and watch bundle $130 credit when you reserve the Galaxy phone and buds bundle

when you reserve the Galaxy phone and buds bundle $80 credit when you reserve the Galaxy watch and buds bundle

If you reserve only one of Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, Watch 5/5 Pro, or the next Galaxy Buds, then Samsung will provide you with:

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com when you reserve a Galaxy phone

to use on Samsung.com when you reserve a Galaxy phone $50 credit to use on Samsung.com when you reserve a Galaxy watch

to use on Samsung.com when you reserve a Galaxy watch $30 credit to use on Samsung.com when you reserve Galaxy buds

This isn't the first time Samsung is offering reservation incentives for its yet-to-be-unveiled Galaxy devices. The company offered similar incentives before it announced the flagship Galaxy S22 series earlier this year. Nonetheless, the offers seem quite interesting this time, especially because you don't have to enter any credit or debit card details to reserve the devices. We’ll cover everything that Samsung announces at its August Galaxy Unpacked event, so stay tuned for more.