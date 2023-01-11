Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1, 2023. You can reserve your Galaxy s23 series device now and get up to $100 in credit. Here's how!

Samsung is hosting its first 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, where it is expected to introduce the next generation of Galaxy S series smartphones — the Galaxy S23 series — and Galaxy Book 2 series. Samsung has begun accepting reservations for its upcoming devices ahead of their official announcement and pre-order availability. In this guide, we will detail the steps to reserve your Galaxy S23 smartphone and the advantages of doing so.

What is Samsung's Galaxy reservation program?

Samsung is offering an early reservation program for potential Galaxy S23 buyers, giving the customers an opportunity to secure their device before its official launch. From January 10th to February 1st, those interested can reserve their device and receive exclusive benefits such as Samsung store credits (which you can use when the pre-orders go live), extended Samsung Care+ overage, and more.

It's important to note that reserving a device through the program does not commit you to purchase it​​​​​​. You have the option to decide whether (or not) to proceed with the purchase once Samsung officially reveals the S23 series on February 1st.

Additionally, there is no need to enter debit or credit card information at the time of reservation. Samsung only requests your contact information, such as email and phone number, for now. You will be given a choice to place the order when the pre-orders go live.

How to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 device and get up to $100 in credit for free

Reserve Your Galaxy S23 Now! Get up to $100 in Samsung credit! Sign up with Samsung now through February 1st and reserve your spot to pre-order the upcoming Galaxy S23 series device. You'll get $50 Samsung credit when you pre-order one device, and $100 Samsung credit when you pre-order two devices. When you purchase multiple Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you'll receive guaranteed trade-in credit, even for phones with damaged screens. See at Samsung

Reserving the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3 is a straightforward process. Use the link given above (or this) to visit the official Samsung website. Then, on the reservation page, select whether you wish to reserve a smartphone, laptop, or both. After making your choice, enter your contact information and click "Reserve now." You will then receive a confirmation of your reservation via email.

It's worth reiterating that this reservation program is a no-commitment offer, meaning you are not required to make any payment (or provide your card details) ahead of the official product launch. Samsung will send you an email with pre-order details once the Galaxy S23 and other devices are officially announced. At that point, you have the option to proceed with purchasing the device and take advantage of any benefits offered. Speaking of benefits...

What are the benefits of reserving the Samsung Galaxy S23 before launch?

Samsung is offering attractive offers for those who reserve the Galaxy S23 series device or the Galaxy Book 3 laptop early. You can get up to $100 in store credit for reserving these devices — reserving a Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Book laptop will earn you $50 in credit while reserving both will earn you $100 in credit. You can then use this credit while pre-ordering your smartphone. You can also use it towards the purchase of accessories such as phone cases or the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

In addition to the store credit offer, Samsung is also offering improved instant trade-in values, exclusive color options, and additional benefits for those who reserve the devices early on. The company is providing 0% APR financing and worry-free Samsung Care+ on top of this package.

This is not the first time Samsung has offered reservation incentives for its upcoming Galaxy devices. The company offered similar incentives ahead of the launch of its flagship Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices in 2022. However, the current offers are particularly appealing, as they require no credit or debit card information to reserve the devices.

The Galaxy S23 series is launching soon

We are not very far from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. If you want to learn more about the upcoming Galaxy devices, then make sure you check out our dedicated Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra guides in which we have detailed all the available information about these devices.

At Pocketnow, we will be covering the event in its entirety, providing updates and insights on the products and announcements that will be revealed. Keep an eye out for all the latest news from Samsung.