AirPods are undeniably some of the most popular wireless earbuds around. Their integration with the Apple ecosystem and ease of use have made AirPods highly sought-after products. However, if you've ever owned a pair of AirPods, you've probably noticed how easily the case can get scratched.

In just a few days, you may have accumulated numerous scratches on your AirPods' charging case. In this article, we'll guide you on protecting your AirPods case from scratches. We'll cover both scenarios: if your AirPods already have scratches, we'll show you how to remove them, and we'll also provide tips on preventing future scratches.

How to remove scratches from your AirPods case

While sleek and modern, the AirPods' build quality and finish is somewhat delicate. The smooth, glossy surface of the AirPods charging case is prone to picking up scratches from everyday use. Whether it's accidentally brushing them against keys in your pocket or placing them on rough surfaces, these minor incidents can leave their mark.

Thankfully, you can eliminate these scratches from your AirPods case with just a few simple steps. To do this, you'll need some sandpaper with a grit of 2000 or higher. Don't worry; you can easily find 2500-grit and 3000-grit sandpaper on Amazon. In addition to the sandpaper, you'll also require cotton wool and medical alcohol. Once you have these materials ready, follow these steps:

Start by dipping the cotton wool into the alcohol and gently polishing the case's surface.

After that, lightly sand it using the 2500-grit sandpaper. Keep rubbing the surface with the sandpaper until it turns white.

You'll notice that it will have a matte finish now. If you prefer this finish, you can stop here.

To achieve a smoother surface, continue sanding with the 3000-grit sandpaper, following the same technique.

Once you achieve the desired finish, you can stop. To prevent future scratches, or if the scratches persist even after sanding, you have two options: either purchase a new AirPods charging case from Apple or use a third-party case to shield it from further scratches. Read on in the next section to learn more.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Pocketnow's stringent editorial standards.

How to prevent scratches on AirPods case

As previously mentioned, AirPods cases have a shiny surface that's prone to scratching. However, with a little care, you can protect your AirPods from daily wear and tear. Here are three ways to prevent scratches on your AirPods charging case:

Option 1: Use a third-party case

The easiest and most effective way to prevent scratches on your AirPods case is by placing it in a third-party case. These cases not only safeguard your AirPods from scratches but also provide extra protection in case they accidentally fall. Companies like Supcase offer durable third-party cases with shock-absorption technology that prevents damage during falls. Additionally, Supcase's AirPods case includes a carabiner, allowing you to clip them to your belt loop or backpack. We've mentioned some of the best cases for AirPods down below, but you can also check out our dedicated guides for AirPods Pro 2nd Gen and AirPods 3rd Gen cases.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (AirPods Pro 2) Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase The Supcase BP Pro case for AirPods offers a solid hard-shell TPU and PC material to provide excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and drops. It has a 2-piece design, and it also includes a carabiner. It has precise cutouts, and it also supports wireless charging. $20 at Amazon

ESR HaloLock (AirPods Pro 2) $17 $23 Save $6 The case supports the first and second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds and is compatible with MagSafe chargers. The case is available in black and navy blue colors, and features excellent shock-absorbing polymer layers to protect the earbuds from drops and scratches. The LED always remains visible, and it has precise cutouts for more comfort. $17 at Amazon

Valkit Clear Case (AirPods Pro 2) The Valkit Clear case is a great budget option if you want to show off your new wireless earbuds. It's specifically designed for the 2nd generation, and it's made of high-quality premium TPU material, providing excellent protection against fall damage and scratches. The case is available in six colors and comes with a storage bag. $9 at Amazon

Option 2: Apply a skin

If you want to retain the sleek and slim design of the AirPods case, applying a skin is another option. Skins protect your case from daily wear while keeping it sleek. However, it's important to note that skins won't provide as much protection against falls compared to third-party cases. If you are willing to apply a skin on your AirPods, you can check out some of the best AirPods skins on dbrand.

Option 3: Avoid placing AirPods in your pockets and rough surfaces

If you'd rather not use a third-party case or a skin, you can protect your AirPods by being cautious about where you place them. Avoid keeping them in pockets, especially alongside keys and other objects that could cause scratches. Similarly, refrain from resting them on rough surfaces. Whenever possible, choose a softer surface for your AirPods. This simple change can help you protect your AirPods from scratches.

So there you have it! These are the simple ways you can protect your AirPods charging case from scratches and everyday wear. By using a third-party case, applying a skin, or being mindful of where you place your AirPods, you can keep your AirPods free from any kind of damage. What is your preferred way to protect your AirPods? Let us know in the comments section below!