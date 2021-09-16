Apple introduced the new iPhone 13 Series on September 14 at the Apple Event, where the company announced the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The pre-order starts on September 17, tomorrow, and Apple simplified the process to make sure that you can get your hands on one of the latest flagship devices as soon as you possibly can.

If you are planning to pre-order one of the new iPhone 13 models at 8 AM Eastern on Friday the 17th of September, you might want to know the process of ordering has been further simplified. Apple now allows you to pre-register your details and the iPhone you want to pick up, which really simplifies the whole process down to a single click when the big day arrives.

Pre-ordering usually requires the user to select the iPhone model, storage, carrier, color, and all that stuff, fill out your home address, enter bank details and then proceed to the checkout page, which can be very slow, and you can also miss out if you don’t hurry. Now, you will still have to be quick after you filled out everything and successfully pre-registered, you will have to complete the order once the store opens up online.

Pre-registration isn’t new, Apple has been using it for years for iPhone Upgrade Program members, but it’s new for the public as it’s the first time it is open to everyone. To get started, you can head to Apple.com and follow the instructions on the page to get started.

Which iPhone model and color are you going to pick up on Friday? Will you pre-register your account, buy into the iPhone Upgrade Program, or hope for the best and go through the whole process when the pre-order opens to everyone? Let us know in the comments below!