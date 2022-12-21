Live Activities is a standout feature of iOS 16. Using this new feature, apps on your iPhone can show a persistent notification on the Lock Screen that updates in real time instead of sending static notifications every few minutes. iOS 16.2 brings increased customization options for Live Activities, including the ability to enable more frequent updates. In this article, let's learn what the frequent updates feature does and how you can enable it on your iPhone.

Apple's Live Activities feature is a useful tool that allows you to stay updated on various events and activities in real time from the Lock Screen of your iPhone. For example, with this feature, you can easily track your food delivery from Uber Eats or follow a live sports game by checking the updated score on the Lock Screen. On the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Live Activities is even more convenient as it integrates with Dynamic Island.

However, one issue that users have reported with Live Activities is that the widget sometimes experiences a delay in updating, which can be frustrating if you're trying to stay informed about something happening in real time. Fortunately, Apple has addressed this issue with the release of iOS 16.2, which introduces an option to enable more frequent updates for Live Activities.

By turning on this option, you can ensure that your Live Activities widget stays up-to-date and provides you with the most current information. This can be especially useful if you're using Live Activities to track a fast-moving event like a sports game or to monitor your workout using the FITIV Plus app. It is, however, worth noting that it drains the battery faster since it checks for updates more frequently.

Enabling the Frequent Updates option will drain your iPhone's battery faster.

Before we explain how you can enable this option on your iPhone, make sure your device is up-to-date. The ability to frequently update Live Activity is only available on iOS 16.2 and later. Once you've confirmed that you're running iOS 16.2 or later, you'll need to make sure that the Live Activities feature is enabled. To do this, go to Settings → Face ID & Passcode → Live Activities. Now follow these instructions:

3 Images

Head over to the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Now select the app for which you want to enable the frequently update Live Activities option. As an example, we're using the TV app.

app. Select the Live Activities section from the app's settings and make sure the toggle is turned on.

section from the app's settings and make sure the toggle is turned on. Now you can toggle on More Frequent Updates by clicking the switch next to it.

The option for more frequent updates for Live Activities is now available on iOS 16.2, but it may take some time for it to show up for third-party apps. This is because developers need to build support for the feature in their apps. If you don't see the option in an app, it could be that the app has not yet been updated to support it. In this case, the best option is to wait for the update, or you may even follow it up with the developer for an updated timeline.

