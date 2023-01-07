How to make your Windows 11 PC work in Unison with your phone using the new Intel app

One of the biggest issues that smartphone users have faced for a long time is the difficulty in (properly) connecting and syncing their devices with their Windows PCs or laptops. While a lot of companies have taken the matter into their own hands (even Microsoft with its Phone Link), the experience has always felt broken. This has frustrated a lot of users, and especially users with Apple iPhones.

What is Intel Unison?

In September 2022, Intel announced an app called Unison. Unison aims to provide a seamless experience for Windows users by building a solution that works for all devices, regardless of their manufacturer. The app is now available for download and allows users to connect their Android or iOS smartphone to their Windows device, minimizing the constant device switching we do nowadays. With the app, users can take phone calls, transfer documents, check notifications, send and receive SMS messages, and do much more, all from their Windows device.

One of the standout features of Intel Unison is its compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. While Microsoft's Phone Link app offers some similar functionality for Windows users, it is only available for Android devices. Intel Unison also uses Wi-Fi Direct or specific drivers to provide a faster, more seamless experience.

In addition to the standard features, Intel Unison also syncs smartphone notifications with a Windows laptop, a feature that is not even available in Apple's iPhone-Mac ecosystem. This comprehensive approach makes Intel Unison a useful tool for all Microsoft Windows users, regardless of their smartphone manufacturer.

How to set up and use Intel Unison?

Before we get started with Intel Unison, there are a few pre-requisites that you should be aware of. First up, you need to make sure that your devices are compatible with the software. Intel says the Unison app works on all iPhones with iOS 15 or above and Android devices with the version Android 9 or above.

Moreover, back in September 2022, Intel stated that the app will be compatible only with Intel Evo devices. However, we were able to install it on our HP Pavilion x360 (with Intel 11th Gen chip) and the app worked just fine. There is a requirement, though, that your laptop or PC should be running Windows 11 2H22 or newer.

Next you'll need to download and install the Intel Unison app on both your Windows PC and smartphone. The app can be downloaded on Android devices via the Google Play Store, on iOS devices via the Apple App Store, and on Windows devices via the Microsoft Store.

Now open the Unison app on your smartphone and Windows device. Follow the on-screen instructions, which involves pairing the devices by scanning a QR code, verify it with PIN Code, and then granting the required permissions. Upon successful completion of the setup process, your phone and PC will be connected to each other, allowing you to receive notifications, calls, and other information on your PC screen.

On the whole, Intel Unison is a valuable tool for anyone looking to streamline their device usage and make their smartphone and Windows PC work together more seamlessly. While it does not currently support app mirroring, it still offers a range of useful features and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

