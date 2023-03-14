Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft. It offers many new features such as the improved design, support for widgets, new Snap Layout, Windows sub-system for Android, and much more. On the other hand, Apple has also been working hard to improve macOS and app support for M1 and M2 Macs, making them one of the best in the business. However, sometimes even Mac users need Windows OS for running some programs or application on their device.

So, is it possible to get Windows 11 running on a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip? The answer is yes, but not without some limitations and challenges. In this guide, we’ll go through the methods to install Windows 11 on your M1 or M2 Mac. We’ll cover the two most popular methods to install the OS on your Mac — the free UTM app method, and the hassle-free way to install Windows using the Parallels Desktop method.

Before We Begin

Before we begin, it is worth pointing out that we can't natively install Windows 11 on M-series Macs like we can on Intel-based Apple computers. This is because M1 and M2 Apple Macs use a different processor architecture (ARM) than traditional Intel-based processors. Windows 11 is designed to run on x86-64 architecture and requires specific drivers and software that are not compatible with ARM-based processors.

However, Microsoft has recognized the importance of the ARM architecture and is developing an ARM version of Windows 11 that is currently available as an 'Insider Preview' (beta). To run Windows 11 on M-series Macs, we will use virtualization software, which allows us to create a virtual machine that simulates a different hardware environment for the guest operating system.

This means that we can run Windows 11 on our M-series Macs, while still enjoying the features of macOS. With this approach, Windows 11 will use the hardware resources of the Mac to run applications without the need to reboot the computer. And, fret not, most 64-bit Windows applications are compatible with this version of Windows 11.

The Free Way

Installing Windows 11 on your Mac for free can be done using the UTM app, which is an open-source virtualization software. This app enables you to run any operating system on top of your Mac. Although, you still might need to pay for the Windows 11 product key. Here's how you can use the UTM app to install Windows 11 on your M1 or M2 Mac:

First up, install the UTM app on your Mac. You can download the software either by going to the official website (free) or using the Mac App Store (paid).

Next, download the Windows 11 Insider Preview ARM64 ISO file from the Microsoft website. You might need to sign up for a free Microsoft Insider account to download the ISO file. Make sure to download the 'Dev channel' and not the 'Beta channel.'

Once you have downloaded both the files, open the UTM app on your M1 or M2 Mac and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

3 Images

Close

On the main menu of the UTM app, select the + sign to create a new virtual machine.

sign to create a new virtual machine. On the next screen, select the Virtualize option, and then pick Windows to create an environment for your Windows 11.

option, and then pick to create an environment for your Windows 11. Make sure both the " Import VHDX Image " and " Install Windows 10 or higher" are checked. Additionally, make sure the option to " Install drivers and SPICE tools " is also checked.

" and " are checked. Additionally, make sure the option to " " is also checked. Now click on Browse and then select the Windows file we just downloaded.

3 Images

Close

On the next screen, allocate the amount of RAM and CPU cores you want to give access to the Windows 11 virtual machine. We recommend you to at least allocate 4GB of RAM and at least two cores.

Now review the settings and select Save .

. Next, click on the Play button to boot your Windows 11 virtual machine. From there, follow the Windows 11 setup process, and you're good to go! Congratulations, you've successfully installed Windows 11 on your M1 Mac using the UTM app.

In case you run into network issues, restart the virtual machine and then on the language selection screen, press Fn+ Shift + F10 to launch Command Prompt. In the command prompt, type 'OOBE\BYPASSNRO' and hit Enter. The virtual machine will restart and there should appear an option for "I don’t have internet." Select this option and complete the setup. Don't worry, your Windows 11 virtual machine will still have access to internet through macOS.

Also, once the setup is complete, make sure to install SPICE tools by going to the C Drive of Windows 11 virtual machine. A file by the name of 'spice-guest-tools-xxx.exe' should be visible in the C Drive. Follow the setup wizard and install the guest tools on your Windows 11 VM. This will allow the virtual machine to run in full resolution.

The Hassle-free Way

The best and the way to run Windows 11 on your M1 or M2 Mac is by using the Parallels Desktop software. In fact, with the latest Parallels Desktop 18 release, Microsoft is calling this method the 'authorized' way to install Windows 11 on an Apple Silicon Mac.

While Parallels Desktop is a reliable solution, it's important to note that it does require a subscription fee as it is a paid software. You can get a free trial for 14 days, but after that you will need to purchase a license. The Standard Edition costs $99.99 for a one-time purchase, while the 'Pro' edition of the software costs $119.99 per year.

Here's how you can use Parallels to install Windows 11 on your M1 or M2 Mac:

Head to the official Parallels website and download the app from there.

Grant the necessary permissions and wait for the installation to complete.

3 Images

Close

Once the installation is complete, the software will ask you to Download & Install Windows 11 . Click on Install Windows and the software will begin downloading.

. Click on and the software will begin downloading. When the Windows 11 ISO download completes, follow the on-screen instructions, and your installation will be complete in a few minutes.

Installing Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac is Easier Than Before

Running Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac might have been a difficult task earlier, but with the help of the UTM app and Parallels, the mighty task has now become a lot easier. While the UTM app method still requires you to go through a couple of steps, the Parallels Desktop app remains the best way to install the Microsoft OS on your device.

These are the best Apple Macs on the market right now!