At WWDC 2021, Apple unveiled the watchOS 8. The new OS needs testing before it is rolled out to the general audience this fall. Hence, Apple is releasing the beta version of the OS to developers, which will allow them to test their apps on the Apple Watch and give feedback. Further, technically speaking, if you are a general user, you need to wait for the public rollout. However, you can get in on this beta. You can download the developer beta of watchOS 8. Here’s how:

Word of caution: We strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development. If the device is your daily driver, we recommend you wait for the final release.

How to install watchOS 8 beta certificate

Make sure you are running the developer beta for iOS 15 on your iPhone if you want to try out and install watchOS 8 beta.

Log in to developer.apple.com on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch. Tap Discover. Tap watchOS. Tap Download. Sign in with your Apple ID. Tap Install Profile. A prompt asking for permission to install a profile will appear, tap Allow. Tap on Install begin. Enter your Passcode if prompted. Tap on Install to confirm. Tap on Restart.

Install watchOS 8 beta using your iPhone

For the unaware, we installed the certificate because it is what tells your iPhone that the beta for watchOS is available on your Watch. The Apple Watch needs to detect the update. Once detected, the process is fairly simple and straightforward.

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi, and the Watch is charged to 50 percent. Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Enter your iPhone Passcode. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Install on your iPhone and/or your Apple Watch.

Install watchOS 8 beta using your Apple Watch

If you don’t want to use your iPhone in the process, you can install watchOS 8 beta on your Apple Watch 6 and above. However, the process isn’t completely iPhone-free yet.

Open Settings on your Apple Watch. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Install. Tap OK. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Agree to the Terms & Conditions on your iPhone. Tap Download & Install on your Apple Watch.