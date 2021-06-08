Alongside the developer previews for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey, Apple also rolled out the developer preview for its tvOS 15. While this update is available for the developers, general users like you and me can also download the developer preview and enjoy the latest build. However, it is worth noting that this build would be unstable since it is a beta.

Word of caution: We strongly recommend staying away from developer previews as a general user. We advise you to use the public betas with caution. If it is your primary device, wait for the final release.



If you are already on previous tvOS beta, you can head to System > Software Updates and download away. On the other hand, if you are new to this and you want to install tvOS 15 developer preview, here’s what you need to do.

Install the tvOS 15 developer preview over-the-air

First things first, you’ll need a Mac, Apple Configurator, and the latest version of Xcode if you’ve never done this before. Follow these steps to install tvOS 15 developer preview:

Go to developer.apple.com/ on your Mac. Click Discover. Click tvOS. Click Download. Enter your developer username and password to log in. Click on the blue Download button to the right of tvOS 15 beta configuration profile. Save the profile to your Desktop. Install the Apple Configurator app from the Mac App Store. Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to AC power. Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to the same wireless network as your Mac. Open Xcode (latest version) on your Mac. Click Window in the Menu bar. Click Devices and Simulators. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Select Remotes and Devices. Select Remote App and Devices. In Xcode, select the Apple TV when it appears in the left column under Discovered. Enter the Code that appears on your Apple TV. Xcode will pair with the Apple TV. Open Apple Configurator on your Mac. Click on your Apple TV in Apple Configurator. Drag the tvOS 15 Configuration Profile from your Desktop to the Apple TV icon in Apple Configurator. The Apple TV will be configured for the tvOS 15 developer preview. Apple TV should now detect the new tvOS. Download and install just like any other update.