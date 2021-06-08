We can’t deny that macOS Monterey wasn’t as feature-packed as last year’s macOS Big Sur, but then again, this new version comes to refine everything that was already great in its previous iteration of macOS. The good news is that the new OS for your Macs is ready for you to download and take it for a test drive, that is, if you want to help find all the possible bugs in the new macOS Monterey Developer Beta.

The new macOS Monterey Developer Beta is available for download, even though we highly recommend you to wait until we get the public beta that’s scheduled for July of the final and stable version that will come in a couple of months down the road. However, if you’re a developer or someone with tons of curiosity, you can check to see if your Mac is compatible with the latest update.

iMac late 2015 and newer

iMac Pro 2017 and newer

MacBook Air early 2015 and newer

MacBook Pro early 2015 and newer

Mac Pro late 2013 and newer

Mac mini late 2014 and newer

MacBook early 2016 and newer

After confirming that you have an eligible device, you must then head over to developer.apple.com. You will then have to sign in with your developer account, you know, to check out everything announced earlier today. If you’re not a developer and want this privilege, remember that you will have to pay $100 to make part of Apple’s Developer Program. You must then head over to Downloads, which will be placed on the left-hand side of the screen. The next step will make you click Install Profile on your Mac, and from here, you will just have to follow the instructions that will be presented on the screen as you advance.

The next step consists of finding and opening the macOS Monterey Developer Beta utility and run the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg file. You will then have to go to System Preferences>Software Update, and you will find an option to download the beta. After downloading and installing, you will be prompted to restart your Mac, and then you will be able to test the new macOS Monterey Developer Beta on your Mac.