The new iPadOS 15 Developer Beta is ready for download for anyone who wants to get a taste of everything that was announced during today’s WWDC 2021 keynote. Now, specific requirements have to be met before you download, but don’t worry; we will walk you through them.

First of all, you have to verify that your iPad is compatible with the latest iPadOS 15 version, and you can do so by looking for your device in the list below, but it basically covers any iPad launched in the last couple of years, and more.

Now, there are two ways of doing this. First, you can choose to download the iPadOS Restore Image to your Mac by going to developer.apple.com on your Mac, then clicking on the Discover Tab>iPadOS, and then go to Download in the upper right corner. Now, you will need to log in with your developer account credentials, which will later allow you to Download Restore Images for iPadOS 15 Developer Beta. Then choose the iOS Restore Image for the device you will install the developer beta on and download the file for your iPad. As always, remember to back up your device before making this transition, as you may want to revert to a stable version.

If you’re doing this directly on your iPad, first go to iCloud> iCloud Backup> Back Up Now. After doing this, you will now be able to head over to Apple Developer>Develop>Downloads and click the Install Profile button next to iPadOS 15. After downloading the configuration profile, you will have to head over to Settings>General>Profiles and follow the instructions to install the configuration profile for iPadOS 15 Developer Beta. You will then have to reboot the iPad, and there you have it. Go to Settings>General>Software Update and install the latest update to be part of those who want to experiment with the latest version of iPadOS.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
center stage ipad pro zoom
Zoom adds support for one of the iPad Pro’s coolest tricks
Center Stage on iPad Pro relies on machine learning to automatically pan or zoom out to keep you centered in the frame during video calls.
WWDC21 rumor round-up: everything we expect from Apple
The 2021 edition of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be a bit busier this year. Here’s everything we expect to happen at WWDC21!
new iPad Air
The latest iPads, Alienware devices and more are on sale right now
Check out the best deals available from Amazon, where we find the Apple iPad Air, Alienware gaming laptops, PCs, monitors, and more on sale