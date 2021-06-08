The new iPadOS 15 Developer Beta is ready for download for anyone who wants to get a taste of everything that was announced during today’s WWDC 2021 keynote. Now, specific requirements have to be met before you download, but don’t worry; we will walk you through them.

First of all, you have to verify that your iPad is compatible with the latest iPadOS 15 version, and you can do so by looking for your device in the list below, but it basically covers any iPad launched in the last couple of years, and more.

Now, there are two ways of doing this. First, you can choose to download the iPadOS Restore Image to your Mac by going to developer.apple.com on your Mac, then clicking on the Discover Tab>iPadOS, and then go to Download in the upper right corner. Now, you will need to log in with your developer account credentials, which will later allow you to Download Restore Images for iPadOS 15 Developer Beta. Then choose the iOS Restore Image for the device you will install the developer beta on and download the file for your iPad. As always, remember to back up your device before making this transition, as you may want to revert to a stable version.

If you’re doing this directly on your iPad, first go to iCloud> iCloud Backup> Back Up Now. After doing this, you will now be able to head over to Apple Developer>Develop>Downloads and click the Install Profile button next to iPadOS 15. After downloading the configuration profile, you will have to head over to Settings>General>Profiles and follow the instructions to install the configuration profile for iPadOS 15 Developer Beta. You will then have to reboot the iPad, and there you have it. Go to Settings>General>Software Update and install the latest update to be part of those who want to experiment with the latest version of iPadOS.