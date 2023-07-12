Apple showcased a number of software updates at WWDC 2023, and the company has now released the first iOS 17 public beta. This latest iOS version brings many useful features to the iPhone, and you can now install it for free on your device before its official release later this year. Here’s how you can install the iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone in just a few simple steps.

Word of caution: iOS and iPadOS betas (even the public betas) are incomplete and may have bugs. We installed iOS 17 developer beta on our iPhone, which caused a lot of issues, and we had to downgrade to iOS 16. Therefore, if you decide to install the iOS 17 beta, make sure you back up any important data from your device

What's new in iOS 17?

Unlike iOS 16, iOS 17 doesn't include any ground-breaking changes. Instead, this software update focuses on subtle refinements and more practically useful features. The new features include improvements to the first-party apps, improved AirDrop functionality, a StandBy mode that transforms your iPhone into a smart display, enhanced auto-correction and text prediction, and more. You can check out all the iOS 17 features right here.

Related: Ten hidden iOS 17 features you need to know

iPhones compatible with iOS 17

iOS 17 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020)

It's important to mention that iOS 17 does not support the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

How to install iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone

Apple has made installing the iOS 17 public beta much simpler. Previously, such as with the iOS 16 public beta, you had to download a beta profile and then install the beta version of iOS. However, now you can complete the process in just a few easy steps:

P.S.: The steps remain the same for installing iPadOS 17 beta as well.

4 Images Close

First up, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 16.4 or above. If not, head over to Settings > General > Software Update and update your iPhone to the latest version (currently iOS 16.5.1). Next, visit Apple's beta software program website and sign up using the same Apple ID as your iPhone. If you are already a member, simply sign in. If this is your first time signing in, you will need to enroll your Apple ID into Apple's Beta Software Program. Just tap Get Started and Agree to the terms and conditions. That's all there is to it! Once you have accepted the terms, you have successfully registered for the iOS 17 public beta. Now, go back to Settings > General > Software Update. Below the Automatic Updates section, you should find a new option called Beta Updates. Choose iOS 17 Public Beta from the Beta Updates menu, go back, and you should see the option to Download and Install the iOS 17 public beta.

iOS 17 will begin installing on your iPhone. Since the update is large, it may take some time to complete the installation. Make sure your iPhone has enough storage and battery to install the update. And lastly, as a friendly reminder, remember to back up your iPhone before proceeding with the installation.