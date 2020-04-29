iPhone se storage
iPhone SE has sent ripples across the mid-range segment with its combination of a killer $399 asking price and capable hardware. The interest in Apple’s latest offering is sky high, and people are embracing it with open arms. If you’ve got one and are yet to set it up, you should check out our helpful “First ten things to do on the iPhone SE” guide.

And now that you’re past that stage and want to use it for calling and networking, here’s our step-by-step guide on how to insert a SIM card in the iPhone SE: 

  1. On the iPhone SE, the SIM card slot is located on the right edge. Keep your Nano-SIM card handy. 
  2. Take the SIM ejector pin that comes bundled inside the iPhone SE’s retail package. With it, gently poke inside the small circular hole on the SIM slot located below the power button.
  3. Doing so will slightly pull up the SIM tray, which you can now take out. 
  4. Put your SIM card on the SIM tray in such a way that the small cut in the corner of the SIM card aligns with the tray outline and fits securely. 
  5. Now, pop the tray back inside with the SIM card on it. You’ll soon see the network bar appearing at the top of the screen if you are in the connectivity zone. 
