Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program launched back in 2015, and it has been widely popular among fans and those who want to upgrade every year. Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars at once, the iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to pay for your device monthly and get AppleCare+ service. One of the other main benefits of the iPhone Upgrade Program is that you can get pre-approved, which allows you to get a hold of the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as soon as they become available.

The iPhone Upgrade Program is available for both existing and new customers, and Apple can approve your order the moment the new iPhones go on sale or pre-order. Do note, however, that using this method will not let you reserve an iPhone. It is still a first-come, first-serve basis system. Instead, the pre-approval process allows you to select the exact iPhone you want for a much faster checkout, which is significantly faster than starting from scratch.

How to get pre-approved loan for the iPhone Upgrade Program

Open the Apple Store application on your iPhone

Tap on View Pricing

Tap Get Started on the top of the page or Check Upgrade Eligibility

Select the iPhone model you want to purchase

Tap on Get Ready or Join Now button

Select your carrier

Select your finish

Select the capacity

Select the AppleCare+ coverage

Tap on Confirm iPhone Preference

Tap on Continue

Confirm your selected carrier.

Tap on Continue

Fill out all of the requested information . In order to be considered, you’ll have to submit your Social Security Number, billing & shipping address, credit card payment information, date of birth, and total annual income.

Tap on Continue to see if you’re approved

Once approved, you should see a page confirming that you did everything properly and that the last step is to complete the pre-order at 5 AM on September 17.

Will I have a credit check?

You may be wondering if Apple and its credit providers will do a soft or a hard pull on your account. Credit providers often do these checks to ensure that customers are qualified and can keep up with the payments in the long term. This may be concerning since a hard pull could negatively impact a user’s credit score, but do keep in mind that this is a loan after all, and it is often required, even for those who otherwise have a perfect credit score.

If you’re an existing customer, the credit providers might do a soft pull once again to see if you still meet the criteria; however, it’s at the discretion of Barclays or Citizen One. New customers can expect a hard pull; although it may be a soft pull, users won’t know this until they have gone through the process. Once the credit check is complete, the iPhone Upgrade Program guide should tell you the results right away.

