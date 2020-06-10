The first public beta build of Android 11 has been released by Google. But this is a beta, so it must be a complex process to download and install on your phone? Well, nope. You can get Android 11 beta on your eligible phone with just a few taps. I got it on my Pixel 3 within 5 minutes of registering in the beta program. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get Android 11 beta on your phone, complete with pictures:

Is your phone eligible to get Android 11 beta?

Before we recount how to experience Android 11 beta on your phone, you must first know whether your phone is eligible or not. Well, as per Google, the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and all subsequent Pixel models launched after it can download Android 11 beta. Here’s the complete list:

How to get Android 11 Beta on your phone?

Well, now that you’ve verified whether your Pixel is eligible to get Android 11 beta, here’s how to start:

1. On your Pixel, open a web browser and go to the official Android 11 Beta program website (https://www.google.com/android/beta) to enroll your device.

2. Once there, scroll down until you see the Your Eligible devices option, where your phone will appear in a box alongside the model number. Tap on the blue Opt in button inside it.

3. After you tap on the Opt in button, you’ll see a window where you have to agree to the terms & conditions. Just tick the boxes according to your need, and then hit the Join beta button.

4. On the next page, you’ll see a Device enrolled message. It says that you are now part of the Android beta program and that you’ll get an OTA to download Android 11 beta on your phone soon. Hit the OK button after you’ve read the instruction. The update usually arrives within 24 hours. In my case, I got it in just around 5 minutes.

5. Now, open the Settings app on your phone and go to System > Advanced > System Updates. You’ll find the Android 11 beta update waiting for you to download. Hit the Download and install button.

6. Wait for the installation to finish as your phone restarts and you see the acknowledgment message on the home screen. Congratulations, you’re now running Android 11 beta on your phone.

To know more about the new features that come with the first public beta of Android 11, check our story here.