Got a new shiny new iPhone SE for yourself? We hope that it is offering you a great experience. However, if you’ve come across any issue that is ruining the experience for you, or some UI element is behaving unexpectedly, a hard reset might solve the problem. On a different note, if you are simply giving your phone to someone else or selling it, and want to remove all your personal data from it before doing so. Whatever be the case, here’s how you can factory reset your iPhone SE:

Unlock your iPhone SE by using the Touch ID fingerprint sensor or enter the passcode. Go to Settings > General > Reset. On the Reset page, tap on Erase All Content and Settings to factory reset your phone. At this step, you’ll get a password prompt. Go through the authentication process and once you’ve done that, your phone will reboot. This process might take a few minutes. When the phone starts, it will revert to its original settings without any files or user-downloaded content. Now, you can set up your device from scratch.

There is also another method to factory reset your iPhone SE, and it requires using iTunes on your Mac or PC. Here’s how this method works

Open Finder on your Mac if it is on macOS Catalina 10.15. On a system running macOS Mojave 10.14 or older version, simply open iTunes. Alternatively, open the iTunes program on your Windows 10 PC. Connect your iPhone to the system. Enter the passcode if you see the prompt, or simply accept the Trust This Computer dialogue. Select your iPhone SE when it appears in the iTunes UI. Tap on your device and then hit the blue Restore iPhone button. Click on Restore again to confirm the factory reset process. Once your iPhone SE reverts to the factory settings, it will restart.

Note: Doing a factory reset removes all data from your iPhone SE such as email accounts, system and app data, app settings, downloaded content, and media. So, make sure that you’ve created a backup on iCloud or on your computer so that you can restore it.