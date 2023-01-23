Here are some tips using which you can extend the battery life of your MacBook.

Apple's latest MacBook models, including the newly announced MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air, have better battery life than the previous Intel-based machines. However, some of us still use Intel-based machines, and for them, especially, the MacBook's battery life is a joke. Even those rocking the new Apple Silicon MacBooks have complained of battery life issues. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to extend the battery life of your Apple MacBook.

Tips to Save MacBook Battery Life

From reducing screen brightness to customizing battery preferences, there are a lot of ways to get more battery life out of your MacBook. So, without further ado, let's dive in and discover how to extend your MacBook battery life.

The first (and foremost) step to ensure your Mac has a long battery life is to update to the latest macOS version available. Apple often includes bug fixes and performance improvements in the software updates that can help save power.

Many of us also run the macOS beta in order to get access to the latest features as soon as possible. But, in reality, this is a bad practice and if you are running the beta version of macOS, it's recommended to switch to the stable version. Beta versions are only intended for developers and testers and are often not be as optimized as the stable version. As a result, they may consume more power and drain your battery more quickly.

2. Check battery condition and charge cycles

It's also imperative to check the battery condition of your MacBook from time to time. Regularly inspecting your MacBook battery will ensure it remains in top condition. To check the battery condition, head to System Settings (System Preferences on macOS Monterey or earlier) → Battery. Towards the top of the battery settings page, you will be able to check your MacBook's Battery Health.

If it says "Normal," then your battery is in good condition. However, if it says "Service Recommended," it's an indication that the battery is not performing as well as it should and may need to be replaced. Additionally, you can check the battery's maximum capacity by clicking the "i" button next to the Battery Health label.

Another important aspect to check is the Cycle Count, which represents the number of times the battery has been charged. To check the battery's cycle count, go to Launchpad → System Information → Power → Health Information → Cycle count. A high cycle count indicates that the battery may be nearing the end of its lifespan. It's generally recommended to replace the battery if the cycle count exceeds 1000 cycles.

3. Reduce screen brightness

One of the most effective ways to extend your MacBook battery life is to reduce the screen brightness. The brighter your screen, the more power it uses. By reducing the brightness, you can save a significant amount of battery life. To adjust the brightness on your MacBook, simply use the keyboard shortcuts F1 and F2 or use the brightness icon on MacBooks with Touch Bar. You can do this by going to Control Center → Display.

4. Adjust your Power settings

macOS comes with various energy-saving settings that can help you maximize your MacBook's battery life. Go to System Settings and select Battery from the left pane. Now, click on "Options" in the bottom right corner. Make sure the setting "Wake for network access" is set to "Only on Power Adapter" and "Optimize video streaming while on battery" is turned on.

Next, select "Displays" from the left pane and select "Advanced." Next, make sure "Slightly dim the display on battery" is turned. You can also customize the "Display Sleep" time from the Lock Screen settings. Make the adjustments that suit your needs.

5. Quit unused apps

Leaving unused applications open on your MacBook can use a significant amount of power. To extend your MacBook battery life to the fullest, make sure you close all the apps that you are not currently using. To close an application, simply right-click on its icon in the Dock and select "Quit" or use the keyboard shortcut "Cmd (⌘) + Q."

6. Optimize battery charging

The way you charge your MacBook can also affect the battery life of your Mac. It's important to avoid overcharging the battery and keep the battery at the optimal temperature to prolong its life. To prevent overcharging, Apple has included the Optimized battery charging feature on Mac. To turn it on, head over to the System Settings → Battery and then select the "i" next to the Battery Health label. Make the toggle next to Optimize battery charging is turned on.

And not just Mac, we have a dedicated guide explaining why you should keep optimized battery charging enabled on all of your devices. Head over to the explainer right now and learn more about the benefits of optimized battery charging and how to enable it on all of your devices, including Android smartphones.

7. Turn on Low Power Mode

While you're in the Battery settings, also make sure you properly set up the Low Power mode. New Apple Silicon-based MacBooks come with a Low Power mode (similar to the iPhone) that you can enable to lower battery consumption. In the Battery settings, select the drop-down menu next to the Low Power Mode label and choose the option that works best for you.

8. Switch to Safari

Google Chrome, as familiar as it is, consumes a lot of battery. It is not the most power-efficient web browser and runs a lot of background processes that consume a lot of battery juice. To extend your MacBook battery life, consider using Safari instead. Safari is designed to be more power-efficient (and memory efficient) than Chrome. Using this web browser can save a lot of battery life — some users even claim it increased their Mac's battery life by up to two hours.

9. Remove unnecessary start-up items

You must have noticed that as soon as you boot your Mac, a lot of apps and services start automatically. These start-up items run in the background and can hog a lot of battery. To remove unnecessary start-up items, go to System Settings → General → Login Items. Here, you will see a list of items that launch automatically when you start your MacBook. Go through the list and remove any items that you don't need to start automatically.

10. Don’t leave your MacBook plugged in

Many users have the habit of leaving their MacBook plugged in for extended periods to ensure that the battery is fully charged when they need to use it. However, this practice can actually shorten the overall lifespan of the battery. While Apple has implemented a number of features that prevents overcharging on Mac, leaving your MacBook plugged in for long hours can cause damage to the battery cells and can result in a shorter battery life over time.

Instead, it's recommended to charge your MacBook when the battery level is low and unplug it once it reaches a full charge or use the optimized battery charging feature that has been mentioned above. By following this practice, you'll be able to extend the lifespan of your MacBook's battery and ensure that it lasts for as​​​​​​​ long as possible.

