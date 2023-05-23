WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular instant messaging service in the world. While the chat service has experienced ups and downs, Meta has been working hard to add the most user-requested features into the app, bringing it on par with iMessage, Telegram, and Signal. The company recently added the ability to hide individual chats, and has now introduced another highly requested feature: allowing the users to edit messages in chats. Here's how you can edit messages on WhatsApp for iPhone or any Android device:

How to edit a WhatsApp message

We have all made the mistake of sending a message with a typo or pressing that send button a little too hastily. That's precisely where the WhatsApp message edit feature comes to the rescue, enabling you to edit your already sent messages. The feature provides an easy alternative to deleting a message and then sending it all over again — who likes to see that "This message was deleted" anyway? Above all, this feature works in both in one-to-one conversation as well as group chats.

However, there are a few important details to keep in mind. First, there is a 15-minute time limit. Firstly, there is a 15-minute time limit imposed. You can modify a sent message within this timeframe, but once the 15 minutes have passed, alterations are no longer possible. You can, though, edit a message as many times as you want — but only within the permissible time limit.

Moreover, whenever you make changes, the message will be marked with an "edited" label. However, unlike iMessage, WhatsApp will not maintain a history of corrections. This means the recipient won't be able to access previous versions of edited messages. Here's how this feature works:

Open WhatsApp on your device and navigate to the conversation containing the message you wish to edit.

Tap and hold on the message until it is selected. On Android, select the three-dot menu located at the top right. On iPhone, simply press and hold on the message until it is selected.

on the message until it is selected. On Android, select the located at the top right. On iPhone, simply press and hold on the message until it is selected. Choose the Edit option from the menu that appears.

option from the menu that appears. Now, you can make the desired changes to your original message. Once you've made the necessary edits, tap the checkmark icon on the right.

on the right. That's it. The edited message will now reflect on the recipient's WhatsApp as well. Do note that an "edited" label will be added to the message.

Finally, the message editing feature is available on WhatsApp. If you don't see the option on your device just yet, there's no need to worry. WhatsApp says the feature has started rolling out, and it should be "available to everyone in the coming weeks." Just make sure you have the downloaded the latest version of the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.