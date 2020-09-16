Apple released the watchOS 6 back in September last year. It added major new features and improvements like new apps, cycle tracking, Siri improvements, Activity Trends and App Store. Fast forward to June 2020, the company released watchOS 6.25 earlier this month. It brought several bug fixes found in previous versions of watchOS. Let’s dive deep into how you can download watchOS 6.25 on your Apple Watch.

How to download and install watchOS 6

First things first, you need to update your iPhone to iOS 13 or later . Also, charge your Apple Watch to at least 50% .

. Also, charge your . Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi.

Launch the Watch app .

. Tap on My Watch tab.

tab. Go to General > Software Update .

> . Now, tap on Download and Install .

. If prompted, enter your iPhone Passcode .

. Agree to the Terms and Conditions .

. Go to your watch and tap Proceed to begin download.

to begin download. Enter your Passcode on the Apple Watch.

The watchOS will download and your Apple Watch will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen. Done! You are all set.

There’s a newer version for the update out there. At WWDC 2020, Apple took the stage to announce the watchOS 7. It introduced new re-designed watch faces, better performance in Maps, and the Workout app, which now includes Dance workout.

Further, the Activity app is also getting a new name – it will now be known as the Fitness app. As if that’s not compelling enough for you to update to the latest version – which is by the way, in developer beta – watchOS 7 also brings sleep tracking.

The new OS is coming this fall. However, developers can now download the watchOS 7 beta to test it out. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get to test it for yourself right now. All you need to do is install a certificate on your Apple Watch. Moreover, you’ll need to run iOS 14 on your iPhone.

A NOTE OF CAUTION: It goes without saying that a beta build is primarily intended for developers. It also comes with bugs that can prevent the normal use of your Watch. Hence, these updates are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That’s why we recommend you to stay away from developer previews unless you have a spare device or need them for software development. Use the developer beta with caution.

How to download and install watchOS 7 Beta certificate

Go to developer.apple.com and log-in on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch.

and log-in on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch. Tap on Discover > watchOS > Download .

> > . Sign in with your Apple ID when prompted.

when prompted. Tap Install Profile next to watchOS 7 Beta.

next to watchOS 7 Beta. Tap on Allow for the prompt asking permission to install a profile.

for the prompt asking permission to install a profile. Enter your Passcode if prompted.

if prompted. Tap on Install to confirm.

to confirm. Tap on Restart to reboot your Apple Watch.

Once rebooted, your Apple Watch goes back to normal.

Install watchOS 7 using your iPhone

Once the watchOS 7 Beta certificate is installed on your Apple Watch, the process of installing it is the same as any other watchOS update. We installed the certificate because it is what tells the Watch app on your iPhone that watchOS 7 is available.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi. Also, make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50%.

Launch the Apple Watch app and tap on My Watch tab.

app and tap on tab. Go to General > Software Update .

> . Tap on Download and Install .

. Enter your Passcode when prompted and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

when prompted and agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap on Install on your iPhone or the Watch.

The watchOS 7 update will start downloading. It will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen. Once done, you are all set.

Failed at the Verification stage – If your watchOS 7 update fails at the verification stage, try again. If it still fails, un-pair and re-pair the Watch and try again.

How to install WatchOS 7 using your Apple Watch

Once the watchOS 7 Beta certificate is installed on your Apple Watch, we can start the process of applying it to the system. Apple added the ability to update your Apple Watch through the Settings app on the Watch itself starting with watchOS 6. Hence, you can also download watchOS 7 and install it on the device using your Apple Watch only. Here’s how: