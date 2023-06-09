We previously reported that Samsung was gearing up new features that would become available in the next version of One UI Watch 5. The time has come, and after a small delay, Samsung has finally launched the One UI 5 Watch Beta software. The Beta is available for several Galaxy smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The new Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to come with the new One UI Watch 5.

As reported by SamMobile, the program kicked off in the US and Korea first. Currently, these two countries are the only places users can sign up. It’s possible that Samsung will extend the beta to other regions in the near future. Hopefully, it won’t take too long until the beta becomes available elsewhere in North America and Europe.

How to download One UI Watch 5 Beta?

If you have one of the following devices and you’re based in one of the two eligible countries, you can head over to the Samsung Members application. Inside the app, you should see a banner, similar to the one shown above, that displays the “One UI Watch Beta Program” with the following text: “Be the first to experience newly updated One UI Watch!”

Open the Samsung Members app

Tap on the One UI Watch Beta Program banner

Enroll in the Beta program

Once the enrolment is complete, head over to the Galaxy Wearable app and update your smartwatch

SamMobile reports that the update weighs 1.7GB. We recommend you charge your smartwatch, and only apply the update with 60% or more left on your battery. The update could take a while, and you won’t be able to use your smartwatch during installation.

What’s new in One UI Watch 5?

Samsung previously announced several new features coming to One UI Watch 5. The features include improved sleep tracking, a personalized heart rate zone, and new safety features.

The new sleep tracking feature will provide more insights into the user’s sleep score and provide better metrics to understand the different sleep phases. In addition, Sleep Coaching will be better tailored for eight different sleep types. The Watch will also turn on Sleep Mode automatically when it detects the person has fallen asleep and ensure that the environment remains quiet and suitable to get a good night’s sleep.

The personalized heart rate zone will provide more running tools, including real-time running analysis. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will have an expanded Route Workout option, supporting running and walking alongside the existing hiking and cycling route options.

Last but not least, there are new safety features. Fall detection will be enabled by default, and SOS will allow users direct communication with emergency services that’ll provide the user’s weather location and medical information.

It’s possible that we’ll see new features arrive before the beta is finalized, and we’ll likely see new watch faces and other small enhancements added to the platform to make it better, more stable, and more convenient.

FAQ

Q: What devices are supported?

The Beta Program currently supports four smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Q: Where is the One UI Watch 5 Beta available?

Currently, the One UI 5 Watch 5 is available in two countries. The United States and South Korea.

Q: When is One UI Watch 5 going to be available?

Samsung didn’t share a timeline for the release date. Still, it’s possible that we could see the new operating system roll out sometime after the Galaxy Watch 6 series announcement, which is scheduled to happen at the end of July.