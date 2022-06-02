How to control Android TV using your iPhone

Google has released the new Google TV app for iOS that lets you control Android TV right through your iPhone. It's much better than the last generation Android TV Remote Control app and offers a lot of other features as well. Here's everything you need to know.

Android TV Remote just doesn't work anymore

Google released the Android TV Remote app on the iOS App Store back in 2016. At the time, the app worked well for controlling Android TV OS devices. However, Google stopped supporting it and the app hasn't been updated in four years. Even though the Android TV Remote app is still available on the App Store, it just doesn't work anymore.

In my experience with it, the app fails to pair with my Android TV despite entering the same code as shown on the TV. Even if it pairs successfully, the app force closes a lot and isn't stable enough for daily use. Since Google dropped support for the Android TV Remote app, people have been forced to use other apps for controlling their Android TVs.

For example, I use the Mi Box Remote app to control my Xiaomi Android TV. It has worked well so far, but it's not very easy to set up and use. It seems that Google has finally heard us, and the company has now released a new app on the App Store, called Google TV, that lets you control your Android TV right from your iPhone and do much more.

How to control Android TV using the new Google TV app on iPhone

Using the new Google TV app for iOS, you can control both Android TV OS and Google TV devices. Follow the steps mentioned below and turn your iPhone into an Android TV remote:

Head over to the App Store and download the Google TV app for iOS. Once the app is installed, open it and sign in with the same ID as your Android TV.

The app will now take you to the main screen. Once you're in the app, select the Home tab, and tap the TV Remote button located at the bottom right corner. Now select the device that you want to control. If you can't see your Android TV device, make sure it is turned on, connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone, and signed in with the same Google ID. An alphanumeric code should show up on your TV. Enter this code on your iPhone.

After you enter the code, your iPhone and Android TV will start the pairing process. Once the pairing is complete, a virtual TV remote will show up on your screen. You can now use the button shown on your iPhone's display to control your Android TV. If you don't like the swipe navigation method, you can switch to the more traditional D-Pad control by tapping the three dots on the top right-hand corner. You can also use the Google Assistant button on your iPhone to fire up the Assistant on your Android TV. If you have multiple Android TVs in the house, you can easily switch between them. Just tap the name of the Android TV device you're controlling right now and then select the Android TV that you want to switch to.

Other benefits of the Google TV app

In addition to offering remote control, the new Google TV app offers a number of other benefits:

Continue watching right from your iPhone: Starting up your TV, opening up the app you're watching your favorite show on, and then finally pressing the "Continue watching" button takes a lot of time, especially if you're using an old Android TV. Using the Google TV app on your iPhone, you can quickly jump onto the show you're watching using the "Continue watching" section of the app. Simply tap the on the thumbnail of the TV show/movie you're watching and the content will automatically start playing on your Android TV. Personalized recommendations from across your apps: While setting up the Google TV app, you'll be asked about the streaming services that you have subscribed to. The app can then suggest content from your favorite services right on your iPhone. The TV show and movie recommendations are based on what you’ve watched in the past, likes/dislikes, etc. You can also rate TV shows and movies directly on the app to get better suggestions. Watchlist features: If you find something worth watching while browsing social media on your phone, you can quickly add it to your watchlist using the Google TV app on your iPhone. The next time you fire up your Android TV, you'll get a reminder about it. You can also follow stars and celebrities and let Google automatically list their new TV show or movie in the Watchlist section. Highlights tab: To stay updated with all the happenings in the entertainment world, the Google TV app also offers a new Highlights tab. This section will show you the daily feed of news, reviews, and more about the entertainment you love.

Google TV offers an easy way of controlling your Android TV using just your iPhone. It is one of those tools for which I have been waiting for a long time, and it's finally here. What are your thoughts on the new Google TV app for iOS? Have you used the Google TV app on your iPhone to control your Android TV? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!