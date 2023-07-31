While protective cases do the important job of keeping our devices safe, be it a fall to the ground or a bump into an object, they're also the first point of contact with phones for many. That means they're ground zero for germs, dirt, bacteria, and whatnot. And some brands have also realized that users care about avoiding such factors; hence, they're shipping protective accessories with anti-microbial properties.

But at the end of the day, a thorough cleaning will always be your best bet. Here we will go through the steps you should use to keep your smartphone case clean, regardless of its material, be it one made from simple silicone, a case fashioning a unique print, or a construction of premium materials like leather.

Any cleaning session you want to begin would only be worth its weight with the right tools. And to ensure your smartphone case remains clean, having the three items we've listed below is necessary according to us.

A microfiber towel Dish soap A small bowl of warm water And, if you have a leather case, keep a leather cleaner handy.

The microfiber towel you buy — or perhaps have around the house — will also be useful in giving your phone a good wipe, easily getting fingerprints off of it. And, if you own one of the best smartphones on the market, this is a product you should keep handy!

These items can also help keep your laptop clean! But only use water and a microfiber towel if you own a MacBook, as the coating on its display doesn't play well with most cleaning solutions.

Things to keep in mind while cleaning your smartphone case

While the above products are good enough for most cleaning sessions, some grime or stains don't budge and might warrant stronger products like rubbing alcohol. So, if you plan on using it, here are some things to remember.

Don't use rubbing alcohol on a case with prints; the solution may erase the design. Rubbing alcohol can also whiten dark-colored protective cases that use TPU or silicone.

Clean your smartphone case with these simple steps

Once you're ready with the right tools, follow the steps below to clean your smartphone case:

Remove your device from the protective accessory and keep it aside. Then, mix some dish soap with the warm water you've kept ready. Next, soak a portion of the microfiber towel in warm water, wring out the excess, and wipe the case clean. Dry your case clean after the first pass with the damp cloth.

In the case of a leather case, avoid using water, only applying the leather cleaning formula nicely with one part of the microfiber towel and wiping off the residue with single-motion and direction wipes using the dry side.

Ensure it's only a portion of the microfiber towel you wet, as the dry part will help finish the cleaning afterward.

Clean your smartphone case frequently

While following the simple steps above will help you keep your smartphone case clean, we recommend doing it regularly, perhaps, once a week or at least once in two weeks.

We say this because leaving a case on longer might not only help bacteria fester but also damage your smartphone's metal frame, as dirt often collects in the tiny gaps and rubs against the device, leaving indents and scratches that can hurt resale value.

