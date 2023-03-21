Smartphone cases have become necessary in the past few years as the high-end flagship prices have gone wild and climbed well above the $1,000 mark. They’re no longer just a necessity but also an investment for some as they try to protect the value of their devices for as long as they can, so when the point comes to selling them, they get the highest possible money in return. That’s not all. Cases can also define who you are, thanks to their unique customization options and premium materials. We take them everywhere: the bathroom, a local shop, or a field trip. We use them around, and they serve a crucial purpose.

That said, we wanted to take a closer look at how you can make an even better decision in choosing the right case for your smartphone and the variables that make a good phone case. We recently compared the differences between cheap vs premium cases, and I encourage you to read it as it has a lot of great points.

It’s not just the looks that matter

To understand how to choose the right case for your smartphone, we must look at what makes a good protective case.

Generally, a case is considered excellent when it’s built from high-quality materials, provides multiple safety certificates, has shock-absorbing corners, comes with other unique options, and is built to last. Of course, we also consider whether it will lose its color over time, or how it could lose its rigidity as it gets more exposed to heat, UV rays, and freezing conditions. There are many things to consider, and this guide will help you learn what to watch out for.

Consider your needs

Rugged cases

Source: Supcase

Think about how and where you use your device. Ask yourself a few important questions to nail down the type of case you need. We recommend those with an active lifestyle to consider rugged cases. Why?

Because those who are always on the move often spend a lot of time outside, whether that’s for sports, leisure, or work, they’re always on the go. They often have various objects in their pockets, and are often in harsh environments. Whether that’s rain, a dusty workplace, or a snowy mountain, rugged cases offer the most protection, and are built to last.

If you’re considering getting a phone for a child, it’s important to remember that they can be a bit more clumsy than adults. Accidents happen to everyone, but it’s best to keep the damage to a minimum, especially if we’re looking at a smartphone that costs hundreds of dollars. Rugged cases can help protect devices inside and outside, and they often come with an additional shell to absorb high falls.

Here are some of my favorite brands and their rugged case lineups:

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle and Unicorn Beetle Pro series

i-Blason Cosmo series and Armorbox

Spigen Tough Armor

OtterBox COMMUTER and SYMMETRY series

CASETiFY Ultra Impact series

dbrand Grip

Thin, Light, Clear & Colorful

Those who commute a lot or often spend their time within the four walls might find themselves looking for something more slim and lightweight. They always have a place to put down their smartphone, and even if they commute from place to place, they’ll likely want something slim that fits in any pocket. For that, silicone, PC, and leather cases will do an excellent job. These are more customizable and come in various colorful and clear options. Some cases also allow users to store credit cards and money on the back, allowing for even more possibilities.

These are my favorite brands and their thin & light case lineups:

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style

i-Blason Ares

Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Thin Fit, and Liquid Air

OEM-made silicone cases, especially the ones from Apple, Samsung, and Google

CASETiFY Impact series

ESR Clear and Classic Hybrid series

Premium & Leather

If you’re after something that’s more elegant and feels premium, leather cases are an excellent option, and here are some of my favorites:

Mujjo leather cases

TORRO leather covers

OEM-made leather cases and covers

Bellroy leather cases

Things to watch out for

Cases have a lot of variables and unique selling points, but many of these are the same, whether you buy a flip cover, a rugged case, a silicone, or a leather case.

Material

Most cases are made of PC (Polycarbonate) and TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) materials. Some are a mix of both with additional rubber. Generally, premium cases are made from a combination of PC, TPU, and rubber, especially rugged cases. PC ensures the case stays rigid and firm, while the TPU cover will improve the grip of the device. The rubber layer and additional shells can help absorb the shock better.

Width, thickness, and weight

Cases add a sizeable bulk to smartphones that can ruin the experience, especially if you’re not used to bulky cases. Luckily, there’s a massive selection of reputable manufacturers and cases to choose from, and it’s become a major selling point to sell cases as thin as possible, without sacrificing the quality and protective features. That said, some cases make devices considerably larger, making them hard to use with one hand. The added weight is also worth considering, as a metal case can make a 200g device easily reach the high 200s.

Flexibility

This is very important. A case that flexes in every direction shows no structure, and might not last longer than a year as it expands. A non-rigid case will become loose and start to peel off as you take it out of your pocket. A firm and rigid case will flex only a little and last a long time.

Shock-absorbing corners

Corners filled with air, silicone, and rubber show that they can absorb shock better than those cases that lack this crucial feature. They help prevent scratches and cracks, and case makers will often emphasize their own unique technologies that offer you peace of mind.

Raised edges

Elevated bezels protect the phone’s display and rear camera modules from scratches, and help absorb the shock when a phone falls to the ground or hits an object. They have a critical role in protecting smartphones, and we don’t recommend buying cases that offer little to no elevated bezels.

Precise cutouts

This is self-explanatory, and cutouts are essential. Whether you’re struggling to plug in the charging cable, or have difficulty people hearing you for a covered microphone, cutouts always must be clear and provide free access to ports, holes, and buttons.

Water and dust resistance

Some cases are built for challenging environments, and as a result, they will often come with a flap to keep water and dust from getting inside the case. These are excellent for those who work in construction sites, and those who want to keep small particles from getting in their phones, scratching the surface and sides over time.

Certifications

While any manufacturer can claim these, reputable brands will openly include the certificate and their testing procedures to prove their point. Cases with military-grade certification are confirmed to take a beating and provide excellent overall protection. Drop tests also indicate the product has been rigorously tested to meet common standards and practices.

Screen protector & Other unique features

Some high-end cases will come with built-in screen protectors that can help with costs and provide an all-in-one solution at a more affordable price than buying them separately. SUPCASE, and i-Blason both offer cases that come with built-in screen protectors. As for the importance of these tools, It’s essential that you protect one of your most precious component from damages, as a broken screen could render a $1,000 device into an expensive paperweight in a matter of a few seconds, not to mention the repair costs that can run you hundreds of dollars.

Some cases also come with special spaces to store cards, kickstands, pop sockets, and other unique features that could influence your decision, and this will come down to your personal needs.

Find a case that meets your needs

Now you know what to look for in a smartphone case and understand what matters. Whether you’re looking for a budget case that provides decent general protection against scratches, or a premium case that prevents cracks and scuffs, we recommend you choose something that fits your lifestyle and needs.