How to buy the OnePlus 6T

Whether you like the Mirror Black or Midnight Black versions, or you’re waiting for the rumored Thunder Purple, red, or white possible versions, you have plenty of options to buy the new OnePlus 6T. If you come to think of it, for $549 or $579, you’re getting a phone that equals, and, in some cases, outperforms other smartphones that cost much more.

So, where do you buy the OnePlus 6T from? Your first options, is, of course, buying straight from OnePlus. You can head over to their website, regardless if you are from the US or another place, and select the color options and storage of your choice. You pay $30 more for 2GB of RAM. We think it’s worth it.

While an official Verizon certification is more or less already a done deal, the phone is not yet available at Big Red. However, you can also buy the OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile. At the time of this article, you will pay $580 plus tax, which is pretty much what OnePlus is asking for the phone straight-up.

If you are an international possible OnePlus 6T buyer, you can always go to their website. They have a great international presence. The OnePlus 6T is also available on Amazon, so you have plenty of options. Some of the retailers and e-tailers in your region might carry the phone as well. There’s no excuse. If you want it, there are plenty of options for getting it.