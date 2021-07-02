As the workforce shifts to a more work-from-home structure, many people are finding themselves in the privacy of their own environment. With this type of freedom comes the opportunity for distraction. When you’re working from home, it’s easy to open a new tab and start browsing social media, without even thinking about it. It’s almost instinctive to do this, even when you’re in the middle of a project. The next thing you know, an hour of time has passed and you’re behind on your work.

The solution to these types of distractions is to block websites that are taking time away from your work. BlockSite is a Chrome extension that lets users block specific types of websites while you’re working. This is a great tool for work, school, research, special projects, or anything else that needs your attention.

BlockSite includes these features:

Easy to install

Cross-platform

Time management

Chrome extension

Windows app

“BlockSite helps millions of people reach their goals and break bad habits everyday by removing distractions from their lives”

BlockSite comes in the form of an easy-to-use Chrome extension or a Windows app that works with multiple browsers. The windows app can block sites on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. The Chrome extension can be installed using the following steps:

Go to blocksite.co Click Add to Chrome to see the chrome web store page Click Add to Chrome again A popup will ask you if you’d like to add the extension. Click Add extension

We thank BlockSite for sponsoring this post!