Apple AirTag is one of the best Bluetooth tracker you can buy, particularly if you own an iPhone. This small device pairs up with your smartphone and lets you keep a track of every important thing in your life — whether that's your wallet, laptop bag, or even your pet. However, like most Apple products, the AirTag experience is incomplete without accessories. In case you’ve been planning to get the Apple object tracker (or have already bought one) and are wondering how they are attached, here’s a little how-to for you:

The AirTags are disc-shaped device, with a metallic disc on the front surrounded by a plastic frame that wraps around the entire rear side. There’s a coin-shaped battery inside which, according to Apple, should last up to a year and is user-replaceable. It also has a U1 chip for seamless pairing with iPhones, and the precision finding feature allows users to locate their item with incredible accuracy, down to the last meter. Now, coming to the main question….

Let's get over with the bad news first. The AirTag does not come with a built-in key ring loop. You know, the little cutout that allows you to attach a keychain or a fabric loop for hanging it with objects like your tote bag, the obscenely heavy bunch of keys, or your chubby pet. To give you a clear idea, here’s the nifty little keychain hole on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags and Tile’s object tracker:

Coming back to the Apple AirTag, well, you’re out of luck. Also, you shouldn't think about drilling one yourself, as it would almost definitely ruin the device. Trust me, self-engineering with a tech gadget almost always results in a catastrophic — and more often than not expensive — failure. So, how do you go about attaching AirTags to regular objects? You guessed it right — spend extra cash on keychain accessories.

Best Key chains, holders, and straps for your Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag Loop Official Apple AirTag accessory $25 $29 Save $4 The AirTag Loop is Apple's official AirTag holder. It comes in two versions: leather for $39 and silicone for $29. It fits snugly around the AirTag to keep it securely in place, enabling you to track the object it's attached to with ease. Buy Silicon Loop Buy Leather Loop

Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring Best Value $15 $20 Save $5 If you're looking for options other than Apple, Belkin makes some of the best AirTag attachments. The Secure Holder is a cost-effective option that not only keeps your AirTag secure but also features a key ring. Available in several colors and sold in a convenient 2-pack. $15 at Amazon

TagVault Pet AirTag Collar Best for pet owners $15 $20 Save $5 The TagVault Pet Collar offers a great way to track your pets using AirTag. It can be easily attached to any collar or harness and is waterproof. The collar features a design that keeps the AirTag in place without dangling and is made with strong materials to ensure durability. $15 at Amazon

Spigen Valentinus AirTag Holder Editor's Choice Spigen makes some of the best accessories for smartphones, watches, and laptops, and their AirTag holder is no exception. It is durable and holds your AirTag safely. It comes includes a carabiner for effortless attachment to different objects. It is also available at a low price. $7 at Amazon

Belkin AirTag Secure Holder With Strap $10 $12 Save $2 For those looking for an AirTag holder that easily attaches to your luggage and purse, the Belkin AirTag Secure Holder With Strap is one of the best options out there. It features raised edges, secure build, and comes in a variety of colors to match your items. $10 at Amazon

Casetify AirTag Holder Premium Pick If you're looking for customizable AirTag holder, look no further than Casetify. This brand offers hundreds of customization options for its AirTag holder. Not only they provide a secure fit, but it also made out of compostable materials for eco-friendly environment. $35 at Casetify

These are some of the best AirTag keychain, straps, and holders out there. However, if you want to save some cash, some high-quality options out there than you should keep an eye on. Check out this Cryrill AirTag Leather Case with Key Ring, the Caseology Vault Case for AirTags with a cool matte black finish, and the Counlisha Silicone Case that is made out of glow-in-the-dark material.