How do you attach AirTags?

AirTag – the once seemingly mythical object tracker from Apple – is finally a reality, and they are Apple-ish as it gets. They lack support for non-Apple devices. Their best feature is reserved for the latest iPhones only. They will make you spend extra cash on accessories. And they rock a signature design. You know, the usual Apple affair! In case you’ve been planning to get the Apple object tracker, but wondering how they are attached, here’s a little how-to for you:

The AirTags are disc-shaped, with a metallic disc on the front surrounded by a plastic frame that wraps around the entire rear side. There’s a coin-shaped battery inside which is said to last a year and is user-replaceable. Yep, you heard that right! There’s also a U1 chip inside for quick pairing with iPhones that also come fitted with one. Now, coming to the main question….

Let me drop the bad news first. There is no built-in key ring loop. You know, the little cutout that allows you to attach a keychain or a fabric loop for hanging it with objects like your tote bag, the obscenely heavy bunch of keys, or your chubby pet. To give you a clear idea, here’s the nifty little keychain hole on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags and Tile’s object tracker:

AirTags lack a keychain-hole, and it's a travesty!

Coming back to the Apple AirTag, well, you’re out of luck. Also, don’t even think about drilling one yourself, as it would almost definitely ruin the device. Trust me, self-engineering with a tech gadget almost always results in a catastrophic – and expensive – failure. So, how do you go about attaching AirTags to regular objects? You spend extra cash on keychain accessories.

So, what are your options?

Let’s start with the more value-for-money approach. First up is the Belkin Secure Holder with a key ring that costs $12.95. It has a solid twist-n-lock design to keep the AirTag safe. The build is scratch-resistant, and if you’re particular about your colors, you can choose between black, white, blue, and pink. Belkin also offers a variant that substitutes the metallic keychain ring with a fabric strap for easily attaching the AirTag to thick handles like those on a briefcase or a stroller.

However, if you prefer Apple’s own accessories, you can choose between the AirTag Leather Key Ring that costs $35 and the AirTag Leather Loop priced at $39. However, there is also a silicone version of the loop design that costs a lot less at $29.

If you happen to have a taste for high fashion and fancy accessories, there are AirTag accessories from Hermes too. The cheapest one is the Hermes Bag Charm that costs $299, the Hermes Key Ring will set you back by $349, while the Hermes Luggage costs an obscene $449.

However, if you want to save some cash, head over to retailers like Amazon, where you can find some high-quality options that cost a lot less. Check out this Cryrill AirTag Leather Case with Key Ring, the Caseology Vault Case for AirTags with a cool matte black finish, and the Counlisha Silicone Case that is made out of glow-in-the-dark material.