AirTag – the once seemingly mythical object tracker from Apple – is finally a reality, and they are Apple-ish as it gets. They lack support for non-Apple devices. Their best feature is reserved for the latest iPhones only. They will make you spend extra cash on accessories. And they rock a signature design. You know, the usual Apple affair! In case you’ve been planning to get the Apple object tracker, but wondering how they are attached, here’s a little how-to for you:
Some AirTags basics first
The AirTags are disc-shaped, with a metallic disc on the front surrounded by a plastic frame that wraps around the entire rear side. There’s a coin-shaped battery inside which is said to last a year and is user-replaceable. Yep, you heard that right! There’s also a U1 chip inside for quick pairing with iPhones that also come fitted with one. Now, coming to the main question….
How do you attach AirTags?
Let me drop the bad news first. There is no built-in key ring loop. You know, the little cutout that allows you to attach a keychain or a fabric loop for hanging it with objects like your tote bag, the obscenely heavy bunch of keys, or your chubby pet. To give you a clear idea, here’s the nifty little keychain hole on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags and Tile’s object tracker:
Coming back to the Apple AirTag, well, you’re out of luck. Also, don’t even think about drilling one yourself, as it would almost definitely ruin the device. Trust me, self-engineering with a tech gadget almost always results in a catastrophic – and expensive – failure. So, how do you go about attaching AirTags to regular objects? You spend extra cash on keychain accessories.
So, what are your options?
Let’s start with the more value-for-money approach. First up is the Belkin Secure Holder with a key ring that costs $12.95. It has a solid twist-n-lock design to keep the AirTag safe. The build is scratch-resistant, and if you’re particular about your colors, you can choose between black, white, blue, and pink. Belkin also offers a variant that substitutes the metallic keychain ring with a fabric strap for easily attaching the AirTag to thick handles like those on a briefcase or a stroller.View Belkin Secure Holder Case at Apple
However, if you prefer Apple’s own accessories, you can choose between the AirTag Leather Key Ring that costs $35 and the AirTag Leather Loop priced at $39. However, there is also a silicone version of the loop design that costs a lot less at $29.View Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring at Best Buy
View Apple AirTag Leather Loop at Best Buy
View Apple AirTag Loop at Best Buy
If you happen to have a taste for high fashion and fancy accessories, there are AirTag accessories from Hermes too. The cheapest one is the Hermes Bag Charm that costs $299, the Hermes Key Ring will set you back by $349, while the Hermes Luggage costs an obscene $449.View AirTag Hermes Key Ring at Apple
View AirTag Hermes Luggage Tag at Apple
However, if you want to save some cash, head over to retailers like Amazon, where you can find some high-quality options that cost a lot less. Check out this Cryrill AirTag Leather Case with Key Ring, the Caseology Vault Case for AirTags with a cool matte black finish, and the Counlisha Silicone Case that is made out of glow-in-the-dark material.