Apple iPhone SE was launched on April 16 and went on sale a couple of days ago. The phone features an iPhone 8 body with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, home button, and Touch ID. It is powered by iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic chipset. Further, the iPhone SE comes in black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colors and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

But which variant should you buy? We can help you decide. However, it all really depends on your personal needs.

Price of each iPhone SE storage variant

The iPhone SE starts at $399 for the 64GB variant. If you want more storage, the 128GB variant will cost you $449, while the 256GB configuration will set you back by $549. At that asking price, it looks like an impressive deal. Especially when you look at it like this:

64GB: $399 or $6.23 per gigabyte

128GB: $449 or $3.51 per gigabyte

256GB: $549 or $2.14 per gigabyte

The 256GB variant appears to be a lucrative deal, but do you really need to spend $549 for the iPhone SE? From a wider perspective, 128GB seems to be a nice sweet spot, considering that it’s only $1.37 more per GB and provides ample storage space for most of the users.

Which iPhone SE storage model should I get?

After discussing the price, here’s what you need to ask yourself: Do I use cloud storage or local storage? Will I shoot 4K videos? Do I download media or stream it?

Here’s who should buy the iPhone SE 64GB storage model: Those who regularly use cloud storage services. If they do not click a lot of photos or shoot videos. Someone who is always streaming content, do not plan on playing games, and mostly use stock apps. Such users should be fine with 64GB.

Here’s who should buy the iPhone SE 128GB storage model: Someone who plans on clicking a lot of pictures in Portrait Mode. Those who plan on downloading media and play some games or try out different apps. Such users must get the 128GB iPhone SE storage variant.

Here’s who should buy the iPhone SE 256GB storage model: Those who plan on storing a lot of local files, shoot 4K videos and click Portrait pictures, downloading a lot of media content, and playing games. Such users need to get the 256GB storage variant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone SE before making a purchase decision.