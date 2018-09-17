Android

How many colors will the Google Pixel 3 come in?

A Google Japan website has led the public to believe that there will be three colors set for the Pixel 3 and, perhaps, the Pixel 3 XL this year: black, white and green. But what if there was more to the spectrum that we couldn’t see.

So goes the claim of Cas van Dinter on Twitter who posted an image of the webpage along with an inspector console with the term “phone– pink” highlighted.

But included within the same shot is a mention of blue — that special color for the first- and second-generation Pixel phones.

Furthermore, the full CSS bin lists a whole range of colors for the background of the page — key to telling the actual brightness combination that should be featured on the actual device — and there’s a palette of purples, browns, yellows, pinks and more. We’ve linked the page below this story.

To be fair, Google did accent the Pixel 2 XL‘s power button with a salmon pink, but we’re not going to take this extrapolation too far.

 

