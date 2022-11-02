Google has revealed new ways in which AI will help us. From tracking wildfires to supporting 1,000 languages, find out all the details right here.

When it comes to artificial intelligence and its applications, Google is a leader in the field. The company today unveiled three new ways in which its AI technologies will be able to make our lives easier. From forecasting floods to helping creators, Google's new AI technologies will change the way we live.

Supporting 1,000 languages with AI

Today, more than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world, yet only a select few are represented online. Google plans to change that as it has announced its new 1000 Language Initiative today. This is the search engine giant's ambitious research project to build an AI model that will support the 1,000 most spoken languages of the world.

This will be possible thanks to the Universal Speech Model that Google has developed. The AI model is already trained on over 400 languages — the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today — and Google plans to incorporate even more in the near future. Using this, Google plans to improve its products, such as YouTube, GBoard, and Translate, and make it easier for people to find relevant information in their native language.

Tracking wildfires, forecasting floods, and more

In addition to supporting 1,000 languages, Google says it will use its AI to address the effects of climate change. One of the use cases is to track wildfires in real-time. Using satellite imagery, Google's AI system can not only identify and track wildfires but also predict how they will evolve and spread. The system is now live in Australia, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It has already helped prevent more than 30 big wildfire events.

Using the same AI and satellite imagery techniques, Google can also predict the areas where floods may occur. The system is already live and has sent over 115 million flood alert notifications to 23 million people using Google Search and Maps, helping save countless lives. Today, Google announced that it is expanding flood tracking to 18 new countries. In addition, the company has also announced a new flood tracking dashboard called FloodHub, which will display when and where floods may occur.

The company also adds that it is making advancements in the healthcare sector thanks to AI. The company is working on low-cost ultrasound devices that can read and analyze outputs and provide parents with the information they need to identify issues earlier in pregnancy. The company is also exploring how smartphones can be used to detect respiratory and heart rates.

Helping creators and artists with AI

Text-to-image generators, such as DALL-E, have taken the internet by storm. Many users and creators rely on this open-source tool to generate digital images just from natural language descriptions. Google says its researchers have also been working on this for a while, and the company has now come up with tools that can not only generate high-quality images but 3D images and videos as well.

The company says its text-to-image generator will soon be available for testing via "AI Test Kitchen Season 2." "You’ll be able to build themed cities with “City Dreamer” and design-friendly monster characters that can move, dance, and jump with “Wobble” — all by using text prompts," says the company. In addition to image and video tools, Google says it's "making significant progress" in audio generation tools.

Using AI, responsibly

Google's AI advancements and tools have helped solve important, real-world problems, but the development of such technologies always comes with risks. To keep these risks at bay, the company has operationalized a set of AI Principles. "Getting AI right needs to be a collective effort — involving not just researchers, but domain experts, developers, community members, businesses, governments and citizens," the company says.