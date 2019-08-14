How about a dark green, possibly matte, iPhone 11 aka iPhone Pro?

An ex Foxconn employee is shaking up the internet with the rumors he started about this year’s iPhone, tentatively called iPhone Pro — and we heard about this earlier — that will arrive in not three, but four color options.

According to said person, in addition to the by now classic black, silver, and gold shades, the 2019 iPhone Pro will also be available in a dark green color. While the current, 2018 iPhone Xr is available in a variety of shades, the same can not be said about the flagship products.

The bit that makes us question this entire report is referring to Apple possibly dropping the branding on the back of the devices. The report suggests that the “iPhone” logo/branding on the back of the phones will be gone, in an attempt to go with a more simplistic, clear, frosted glass look. Not only that, but there is chatter about the possibility of the glass being matte, in order to differentiate from previous models.