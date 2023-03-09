In the event of an emergency, one of the most important pieces of information that first responders need is your location. This is where 911 and 112 come in. Both these services use a process called triangulation to pinpoint the location of the caller in case of an emergency. In this article, we’ll dive into how 911 and its European counterpart 112 can triangulate your calls and find your location without you even needing to provide it.

Background

When 911 was first introduced, the system was limited as the person calling had to provide the location and phone number to emergency services manually. This information was often imprecise and resulted in delays in emergency response times, especially in cases where the caller was unable to provide an accurate location.

To address this concern, an improved system called Enhanced 911 (E911) was developed. Under E911, telecommunications providers are required to provide more detailed information to emergency services whenever a 911 call is made. This includes not only the caller's phone number and identifying information, but also their location, which can be determined via GPS or other technologies. To obtain the caller's location, emergency responders rely on a technique known as triangulation.

What is Triangulation?

Triangulation is the process of using three or more points to find the location of an object. In the case of determining a phone's location, the technique involves measuring the distance between two cell phone towers and the angle of the phone's signal from each tower. This information is then further processed to calculate the phone's position.

This is how most phones determine their location when they connect to a network — whether it's a modern smartphone or a traditional T9 cell phone. The network operator can use this information to provide localized services such as weather updates of the area and even targeted ads. But how do emergency services use this method? Let's take a look.

How is Triangulation Used to Determine the Location of the Caller?

When a person calls 911 or 112, the call is routed to a local emergency services center, also known as a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). The PSAP operator usually asks the caller for their location. However, in some cases, the caller may not be able to provide this information. This is where triangulation helps.

To triangulate the location of the caller, the PSAP operator uses the signal strength of the caller's cell phone to estimate their location. By measuring the strength of the signal at each tower, the operator can determine the distance between the caller and each tower. Once the distances have been calculated, the operator can use triangulation to determine the caller's location.

The accuracy of the triangulation process depends on a number of factors, including the number of cell towers in the area, the strength of the signal, interference, tower density, and the location of the caller. In some cases, the location of the caller can be determined with an accuracy of a few meters, while in other cases, the location may be less accurate.

To improve cell phone location accuracy, emergency services also use GPS if available on your device. This is why it’s important to make sure that your phone’s GPS is turned on when you make a call to 911 or 112.

What are Modern Methods of Sharing Location in Case of Emergency?

To overcome some of the limitations of network-based and GPS-based location methods, some modern smartphones have developed new ways of sharing location in case of emergency. For example, most modern Android smartphones have a feature called Emergency Location Service (ELS).

ELS uses data from Wi-Fi access points, Bluetooth beacons, cell towers, and GPS signals together to estimate your location more accurately. When you dial an emergency number on an Android device with ELS enabled, your device sends its best available location directly to emergency services through a secure channel.

Google says when an Android device sends a location using ELS, the process is different from when you share your location with Google Maps. It is also worth noting that ELS can automatically activate device location and Google Location Services on an Android device whenever an emergency services number is called, even if these settings are turned off by the user. This is done solely to compute emergency location for an emergency response provider. Once the emergency call is over, the user's phone's location settings are restored to their original state.

Similarly, Apple iPhones have a feature called Emergency SOS. Whenever you use Emergency SOS on iOS, your iPhone sends its current location data along with any medical information you have stored in Health app. You can also choose to share updates on your location for a period of time after making an emergency call.

All in all, the ability of 911 and 112 to locate a caller's position during an emergency is crucial to saving lives. While the traditional triangulation technique of using cell towers to finding the caller's location might not be efficient, its use with other location-based technologies has greatly improved the accuracy and speed of emergency responses.

Lastly, we would like to remind you that keeping your phone's location services on can assist emergency services in finding you quickly and accurately by emergency services in times of need.