$20 Wi-Fi Hotspots, $8 monthly service on UNREAL Mobile

MVNO network FreedomPop launched its latest carrier UNREAL Mobile several weeks ago to undercut a one-time Sprint promotion with service from $15 a month for switchers. When UNREAL, which relies on Sprint’s network, finally launched, tiered high-speed data plans began at $10 per month.

Now, the company is pushing out a dedicated Wi-Fi hotspot device with a dedicated plan to that device. The hotspot is a certified, pre-owned Franklin Wireless R850 — remember that FreedomPop has many operations, not just UNREAL — and, for at least right now, it costs $19.99. It’s a far cry from its $149.99 original price.

Data at 2G speeds is unlimited per plan, but $20 per month will get customers 3GB of LTE speeds and $30 will get 5GB. Usually, there’s a $10 monthly plan for 1GB of LTE, but UNREAL is promoting an annual plan with 2GB per month of LTE for $96, effectively $8 per month. The good thing is that there are no overage fees.

The bad news is that if you’re looking for data at a bargain and want this, you’ll have to act fast as supplies are limited.