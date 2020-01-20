We’re starting another week with a massive number of discounts from Amazon.com. This time we have more deals from Samsung and Apple, with great options from HP and Alienware to complete the package.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is available for $699 in an unlocked version with 128GB storage. This deal, unfortunately, is only good for today as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deal of the day, so act fast if you want this device.

Another great deal from Samsung includes the 2019 model of the 55-Inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV. This Smart TV usually goes for $1,400, so you pretty much get to save $300, and you can also use it as a frame to show your favorite paintings.

Apple AirPods are yet again on sale. The latest variants of Apple’s wireless earphones are available with or without a wireless charging case. You only have to decide whether you want to pay $129 or $169.

More Apple products include the 21.5-inch iMac with a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, and a stunning 5-mm thin design. This iMac can be yours for just $949.99, which lets you save $149 off its regular price.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is going for $899.99, and it includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. It is listed for the same price as the iMac, but you get an extra $50 off at checkout, meaning almost $200 off.

If you still want a laptop, but you want something less expensive, HP’s 15-inch Chromebook laptop with a micro-EDGE touchscreen, dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 4417U Gold processor, 4 GB SDRAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage can be yours for just $360, which lets you save $89.88.

The latest Alienware 27-inch FHD IPS LED Edgelight monitor is no on sale for $349.99, which shaves off $50 from its original price.

Last but not least, Anker’s Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is available for $254.99. That’s $45 off its regular price, and it will give you enough power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances. You can also charge a MacBook Pro up to 5 times, and it can even run small appliances like mini-fridges, in case you want to go into the wild.

