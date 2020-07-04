Earlier this year in March, Sony confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC, but except for a vague ‘summer’ timeline, we didn’t know a release date yet. Well, we now have one. Developer Guerrilla Games has announced that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to PC on August 7.

It will be available from Steam and Epic Games Store, and is already up for pre-orders at $15.99 (Rs. 1,099 in India via Steam). Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the core game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow, Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow, and a digital art book among other items.

Here are the system requirements for playing the critically-acclaimed game on your PC:

MINIMUMRECOMMENDED
OSWindows 10 64-bitsWindows 10 64-bits
Processor Intel Core [email protected] or
AMD FX [email protected]		Intel Core [email protected] or
Ryzen 5 [email protected]
Memory8GB RAM16 GB RAM
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or
AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)		Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or
AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
Storage100 GB available space100 GB available space
